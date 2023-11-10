Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi pollution: No odd-even rule in national capital as air quality improves

    There will be no odd-even traffic restriction scheme in Delhi at this time, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said Friday afternoon, shortly after the Supreme Court left the decision on its implementation to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

    Delhi pollution No odd even rule in national capital as air quality improves gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 3:09 PM IST

    Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that the implementation of the odd-even vehicle rationing system has been put on hold for now. Addressing the media, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "...an improvement is seen in the pollution level. The AQI which was 450+ has now reached around 300. The decision to implement odd-even from November 13 to 20 has been postponed. The situation would be analysed again after Diwali..."

    The odd-even scheme - which restricts (only privately-owned) car traffic based on registration numbers - was to have been enforced for this year from the day after Diwali (November 13).

    The Supreme Court on Friday said that crop residue burning in Punjab and some other states adjacent to Delhi have to be stopped and solution has to found to reduce the pollution level in the national capital region (NCR).

    Also Read | 'God heard prayers, not govt': Supreme Court talks tough on Delhi air pollution after rain

    A bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul noted during a hearing on a case pertaining to the crippling air pollution in the Delhi-NCR that although there were several committees and studies on the subject, nothing was being done locally.

    According to officials on Thursday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued nearly 1,300 challans to drivers of vehicles without PUC certificates in a single day amidst high pollution levels in the nation's capital. Delhi's Graded Response Action strategy (GRAP), Stage IV of the Center's pollution management strategy, went into action on Sunday after the city's air quality fell to the "Severe Plus" level.

     

    ED seizes properties worth Rs 24.95 crores linked to Hero MotoCorp Chairman in money laundering case

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Finance department allocates Rs 900 crore for welfare pension rkn

    Kerala: Finance department allocates Rs 900 crore for welfare pension

    God heard prayers not govt Supreme Court talks tough on Delhi air pollution after rain AJR

    'God heard prayers, not govt': Supreme Court talks tough on Delhi air pollution after rain

    BREAKING: Electric shock triggers stampede at Hasanamba temple in Karnataka vkp

    BREAKING: Electric shock triggers stampede at Hasanamba temple in Karnataka

    CM Siddaramaiah champions educational equity: Karnataka announces scholarships for 9.6 lakh laborers' kids

    CM Siddaramaiah champions educational equity: Karnataka announces scholarships for 9.6 lakh laborers' kids

    Karnataka BJP rift: BS Yediyurappa and DV Sadananda Gowda clash over retirement controversy

    Karnataka BJP rift: BS Yediyurappa and DV Sadananda Gowda clash over retirement controversy

    Recent Stories

    New Island is born near Japan's Ogasawara island (WATCH)

    New island is born near Japan's Ogasawara island (WATCH)

    Kerala: Finance department allocates Rs 900 crore for welfare pension rkn

    Kerala: Finance department allocates Rs 900 crore for welfare pension

    Aloo Paratha to Poha: 7 popular breakfasts for Diwali morning vma

    Aloo Paratha to Poha: 7 popular breakfasts for Diwali morning

    Israel Hamas war: Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of two hostages in Gaza (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of two hostages in Gaza (WATCH)

    Diwali 2023: 7 easy rangoli designs for this festive season RKK

    Diwali 2023: 7 easy rangoli designs for this festive season

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon