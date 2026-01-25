Delhi Police's 'Operation Kavach 12.0' saw a massive 24-hour crackdown in the West District, resulting in 586 arrests and significant seizures. The drive targeted narcotics, illicit liquor, and other anti-social elements across Delhi.

As part of Operation Kavach 12.0, the West District Police carried out extensive arrests and recoveries through a massive 24-hour enforcement drive involving all police stations and specialised units in Delhi. According to an official statement, a total of 147 teams conducted 325 raids, during which 1,439 persons were detained, 586 persons were arrested, 328 challans were issued, 2,164 quarters of illicit liquor were seized, and Rs 70,310 in cash was recovered.

Massive Drive in West District

Under Operation Kavach 12.0, West District Police launched a district-wide intensive operation from 6 PM on January 23 to 6 PM on January 24. The operation targeted narcotics suppliers, illicit liquor smugglers, illegal arms carriers, gamblers, BNSS offenders, Delhi Police Act (DP Act) violators, COTPA violators, and other anti-social elements.

The entire operation was conducted under the overall supervision of the undersigned, with the full participation of all 12 police stations of the West District. A total of 147 teams were deployed across the district, conducting 325 intelligence-based raids at identified hotspots, slum clusters, industrial areas, liquor smuggling routes, suspicious premises, isolated locations, night crime-prone points, and vulnerable stretches.

Methodology and Intelligence Gathering

The operation involved continuous naka checking and mobile patrolling, technical and human intelligence-based surveillance, surprise raids and night domination, photo and video documentation for transparency, and strict secrecy and disciplined execution as per the Operation Kavach protocol. Special Staff, ANTF, AATS, and Technical Surveillance Units played a vital role in intelligence development, real-time coordination, and providing actionable field-level inputs.

Results by Category

Under the NDPS Act, four cases were registered, leading to the arrest of four persons and the recovery of 1.662 kg of Ganja, 15 grams of Smack, and panni pipes. 15 cases under the Delhi Excise Act resulted in 22 arrests, and recovery of 2,164 quarters of illicit liquor seized, while 15 Arms Act cases led to the recovery of one country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and 14 knives. Preventive action under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS led to 79 arrests.

Overall, all 12 police stations and specialised units carried out 325 raids, 586 arrests, 1,439 preventive detentions, 328 COTPA challans, and 165 arrests under NDPS, Excise, BNSS, Arms Act, and other preventive provisions. The coordinated 24-hour enforcement drive ensured strong police visibility, effective crime control, disruption of illegal networks, enhanced public safety, and a strong deterrent against habitual offenders.

Operation in South East District

Meanwhile, similar enforcement under Operation Kavach 12.0 was carried out in the South East District, covering 15 police stations. 78 teams raided 94 locations, registering 53 cases and arresting 70 persons. Major recoveries included 5,296 kg of ganja, 4,075 quarters of illicit liquor, arms, gambling proceeds worth Rs 61,280, and 11 luxury cars recovered by AATS. (ANI)