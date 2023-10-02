Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Delhi Police special cell busts Islamic State-inspired module; Mining engineer among many held

    According to preliminary reports, the Delhi Police special cell has arrested a terror suspect identified as Mohammad Shehnawaz, a mining engineer. 

    Delhi Police special cell busts Islamic State-inspired module in New Delhi
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 9:17 AM IST

    In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police special cell has busted an Islamic State-inspired module. 

    Several others have also been detained.

    More details awaited.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 9:17 AM IST
