BREAKING: Delhi Police special cell busts Islamic State-inspired module; Mining engineer among many held
According to preliminary reports, the Delhi Police special cell has arrested a terror suspect identified as Mohammad Shehnawaz, a mining engineer.
In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police special cell has busted an Islamic State-inspired module.
According to preliminary reports, the Delhi Police special cell has arrested a terror suspect identified as Mohammad Shehnawaz, a mining engineer.
Several others have also been detained.
More details awaited.