Delhi Police have apprehended a suspect in the murder of a woman discovered in a Moti Nagar clothing shop. Officials confirmed the case was solved using CCTV evidence and revealed the families had existing marital connections.

Delhi Police Solve Murder Case of Woman Found in Moti Nagar Shop

Delhi Police have solved a murder case in the Moti Nagar area following the discovery of a woman's body inside a clothing shop, and apprehended the suspect swiftly through a coordinated multi-team operation.

Speaking to the reporter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP) Saurabh Chandra detailed the initial response and the discovery at the scene, adding that CCTV footage was examined, which led to the identification of the accused. "Yesterday evening, at 8:51 pm, we received a call from the Moti Nagar police station reporting the presence of blood at a location. Upon receiving this information, police personnel immediately arrived at the scene, where they discovered the body of a female, along with a knife lying nearby. CCTV footage from inside the clothing shop was examined, which led to the identification of the accused," Chandra told ANI.

Following the review of security camera footage, police officials quickly identified the perpetrator and launched an aggressive manhunt. Highlighting the scale of the police response, Chandra noted, "Subsequently, police teams were organised into separate units to initiate action. Between 8 and 10 of our teams were involved in this effort, and a short while ago, we successfully apprehended the accused. The murder case has thus been solved. The accused has been taken into custody, and we are currently bringing him to the police station for detailed interrogation to determine the motive."

Meanwhile, preliminary inquiries have revealed an intricate web of prior social and marital ties linking the two households. Explaining the connection, Saurabh Chandra stated that the deceased had two sisters who are married to brothers of the accused. "The deceased had two elder sisters who are married to two elder brothers of the accused; there was an existing familial relationship, and the families frequently visited one another. As for what the immediate cause was, that will only be revealed through further interrogation," Additional DCP said.

The investigation stems from the body of a young woman being found inside the changing room of a clothing showroom in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Saturday. Meanwhile, a woman claiming to be an eyewitness speaking to ANI said the deceased, identified as Shabnam, had earlier worked for her before joining a shop located opposite her workplace. Recounting the sequence of events, the woman said she had last seen Shabnam around 6:45 PM on Saturday, sitting inside the shop and using her phone. At around 7:30 PM, Shabnam’s employer contacted her and informed her that a man had allegedly assaulted the woman and that she was missing from the shop. "The girl used to work for me. She had started working at a place right across from mine. At around 6.45 PM, I noticed her; I could see her shop from my own, sitting there and using her phone. Around 7:30 PM, I received a call from her employer, who said, 'I don't see Shabnam in the shop. A man came by and beat her up quite severely. Could you please go and check what happened? She is nowhere to be found, and she left the shop wide open.' I went over, but we couldn't find anything," she alleged. She further said that around 8:30 PM, the neighbours returned after checking CCTV footage and told her that Shabnam had not been seen leaving the premises, while a man was seen exiting the shop. She alleged she saw the deceased with her throat slit open by spotting her chunni (scarf) in the trial room and immediately contacted the police and the deceased's parents.