Delhi Police ramp up security with posters of wanted terrorists ahead of Independence Day 2024

The Police Commissioner urged citizens to remain vigilant, drawing parallels to a recent attack on former US President Donald Trump as an example of the type of threats that necessitate increased caution.

In preparation for Independence Day 2024, the Delhi Police on Thursday (August 8) intensified their security measures and public awareness efforts by putting up posters of wanted terrorists across the city. "We're putting up these posters to increase public awareness ahead of Independence Day," said Sub-inspector Komal.

Additionally, the Delhi Police have imposed a ban on sub-conventional aerial devices such as para-gliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, drones, and microlight aircraft within the national capital. This decision comes amid concerns about potential security threats, with inputs indicating possible target killings on Independence Day.

Last year, on the eve of Independence Day, Delhi Police received several bomb threat calls, which caused widespread panic across the city. Intelligence agencies had warned of a possible terrorist attack during the 77th Independence Day celebrations, leading to heightened security at key locations. These measures included the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again lead the 78th Independence Day ceremonies this year.

With the history of threats and the current heightened alert, the Delhi Police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of the city's residents and the smooth conduct of the Independence Day celebrations.

