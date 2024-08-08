‘I haven’t made a mistake’: CM Siddaramaiah submits 70-page reply to Governor on MUDA land scam case

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied wrongdoing in the MUDA land allotment case in a detailed 70-page response to Governor Gehlot, refuting abuse of power and nepotism allegations. He cited legal compliance and past court rulings, requesting the show-cause notice's withdrawal and the rejection of the prosecution application against him.

    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 9:49 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has firmly denied any wrongdoing in the MUDA land allotment case. In his extensive 70-page response to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Siddaramaiah refuted allegations of abuse of power and nepotism, insisting that the request for prosecution against him be rejected.

    On June 26, Governor Gehlot issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah responded last Saturday, submitting a detailed reply along with various supporting documents provided by the government's Chief Secretary.

    Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy denounces BJP padayatra, questions Pritam Gowda's inclusion

    The Chief Minister emphasized that all records related to the MUDA settlement and the show-cause notices, which have been reviewed by both Chief Ministers and State Governors, contain references to numerous Supreme Court and High Court judgments in similar cases. Siddaramaiah argued that these notices were flawed and requested their immediate withdrawal. He maintained that the accusations against him were baseless, noting that he was not in office during the land allotment process.

    According to Siddaramaiah, the land was legally purchased by Mallikarjuna Swamy, who later converted it. Subsequently, his wife was allocated 3.10 acres of land for turmeric and kunkudu cultivation. He pointed out that the land had been encroached upon and distributed illegally by others.

    'Karnataka to construct 100 houses for survivors of Wayanad landslide': CM Siddaramaiah

    In his letter, Siddaramaiah detailed every stage of the case, asserting his family's legal compliance. He also mentioned that the Chief Secretary had submitted all relevant documents to the Governor in the third week of July. Siddaramaiah urged the rejection of the application seeking prosecution against him, calling for a thorough review of all documents.

    Key Points from Siddaramaiah's Response:
    - Show-Cause Notice Reply: Siddaramaiah responded to the Governor's June 26 notice with a detailed 70-page document.
    - Supporting Documents: He attached all documents related to his wife Parvati's acquisition of MUDA land in Mysore.
    - Court Judgments: The response included references to past High Court and Supreme Court rulings in similar cases.
    - Legal Compliance: Siddaramaiah argued that the show-cause notice was flawed and asserted that all his actions were legal.
    - Chief Secretary's Submissions: The Chief Secretary had already submitted relevant documents to the Governor in July.
    - Rejection of Prosecution Application: Siddaramaiah called for the dismissal of the baseless prosecution request against him.

