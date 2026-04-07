Delhi Police's ANC arrested a 20-year-old man in Dwarka, seizing a large consignment of illicit liquor. The accused, Sumit Kumar, was smuggling 2,500 bottles from Haryana to sell in areas like Uttam Nagar. He was caught as part of a police campaign.

Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Dwarka has arrested a 20-year-old interstate illicit liquor supplier and seized a large consignment of illegal liquor being smuggled into the capital.

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Acting under the recently launched campaign "nshe pr lgaam, desh ko slaam!" (Put a Check on Drugs, Salute the Nation), a police team led by Inspector Subhash Chand laid a trap near Uttam Nagar terminal on April 3, 2026, based on specific intelligence.

Arrest and Major Seizure

According to police, after a brief chase, officers intercepted a car and arrested Sumit Kumar, a resident of Village Ranholla in Delhi. During the search, they recovered 50 cartons (2,500 quarter bottles) of illicit "Deshi" liquor branded as ADS Motta Santra, meant for sale only in Haryana.

Smuggler's Modus Operandi

Sumit Kumar, who works as a driver, allegedly procured the liquor from the Haryana border near Bahadurgarh and supplied it to areas such as Uttam Nagar in Dwarka. He reportedly entered the illegal trade after coming into contact with an associate named Devendra and purchased a second-hand car on finance to transport the liquor.

Legal Action Initiated

A case has been registered against him at the Uttam Nagar Police Station under Sections 33/38/58(D) of the Delhi Excise Act. The accused has been bound down under the relevant provisions of BNSS. The operation was supervised by ACP (Operations) Subhash Malik under the directions of DCP Dwarka, Kushal Pal Singh IPS. (ANI)