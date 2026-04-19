Delhi Police's Dwarka AATS arrested two suspected Lagarpuria gang members after a brief encounter in Shyam Vihar. One accused was injured in retaliatory firing. The duo was wanted in a recent shooting case, and police recovered illegal firearms.

In a swift operation, the Dwarka Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Delhi Police arrested two suspected members of the Lagarpuria gang, who were wanted in connection with a shooting incident after a brief gunfire exchange in the Shyam Vihar area, officials said on Saturday, with one of the accused sustaining a bullet injury in the leg during the encounter.

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According to Delhi Police, the action was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of the accused, who were wanted in connection with a recent shooting incident in Shyam Vihar Phase 2 under Chhawla Police Station.

Background of the Offence

The case was registered vide FIR No. 129/26 dated 18/04/26 under Sections 109(1)/3(5) of BNS and 25/27 of the Arms Act.

Police said that in the earlier incident, two armed assailants had arrived on a motorcycle and one of them allegedly tried to fire at the complainant from close range, but the weapon failed to discharge. Following this, a manhunt was launched due to the serious nature of the offence.

The Encounter and Arrest

Acting on precise human intelligence, a team led by Inspector Manish Yadav intercepted the suspects near Urban Extension Road (UER) on Sunday at around 5:35 AM. The accused were identified as Rocky (22) and Sumit alias Koki (24).

Police said Rocky and Summit were on a motorcycle. When the police team challenged them to surrender, Rocky allegedly opened fire at the officers, firing three rounds which narrowly missed personnel and struck a bulletproof vest worn by HC Manish.

In response, the police team comprising SI Jitender, SI Pawan Kumar, ASI Dev Kumar, and others exercised restraint and retaliated with controlled self-defence firing. Rocky was injured below his left knee and later overpowered after a brief scuffle. Sumit was also apprehended with a loaded weapon.

Weapons and Vehicle Seized

Police recovered a 7.65 mm pistol with two live cartridges from Rocky, along with fired cartridges, while a country-made firearm with a live cartridge was recovered from Sumit. The motorcycle used in the crime was also seized.

The injured accused was taken to the hospital, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.