Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested three members of Meerut's notorious Asad Gang after an encounter in Usmanpur. The criminals opened fire on the police team, who retaliated, injuring all three in the leg before apprehending them.

Delhi Police's Crime Branch Shakarpur team encountered members of Meerut's notorious Asad Gang in Usmanpur on Friday. Three gang members were injured in the leg and arrested after they opened fire on the police team. The gang opened fire when challenged, and police returned fire, injuring them. One SI narrowly escaped injury due to a bulletproof jacket. The accused, including gang leader Asad, have multiple criminal cases against them.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Crime Branch team received information that the leader of Meerut's Asad gang was planning to visit the Usmanpur area with his associates.

As soon as the three criminals arrived on a bike, the Crime Branch team challenged them to surrender. Finding themselves surrounded by police, the criminals opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, the Crime Branch team shot the three criminals in the leg and subdued them. All three criminals have been admitted to the hospital.

Other Recent Encounters in the Capital

Earlier, a police encounter took place between the police and criminals in the Ghazipur area of the national capital, police officials said here on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Police, two criminals were arrested following the encounter. During the operation, one of the accused sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was subsequently taken for medical treatment. Further details regarding the incident and the charges against the arrested accused are awaited, police added.

Earlier, Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two accused allegedly involved in the Aya Nagar shooting incident following a brief encounter, which occurred in Dwarka. According to Delhi Police, both accused sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during the encounter. A police team narrowly escaped harm when one bullet hit a member's bulletproof jacket. Additionally, police also recovered two sophisticated weapons and live cartridges from the scene.

Meanwhile, in October, in a separate incident, a brief exchange of fire took place between Delhi Police and wanted criminal Koku Pahadia in the Mehrauli area on Saturday morning, during which the accused sustained a gunshot injury. During the encounter, two police personnel were hit on their bulletproof jackets, while one constable sustained an injury on his arm. (ANI)