Delhi Crime Branch arrested a wanted shooter in an attempt to murder case. Separately, police arrested two men, Dev Maggo and Rohit Sharma, for a daylight armed robbery of over ₹10 lakh in Sarai Rohilla, recovering cash and weapons.

Shooter Wanted in Attempt to Murder Case Arrested

The Delhi Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a shooter wanted in an attempt to murder case in the Bhalswa Dairy police station area of the capital. The accused was apprehended with illegal weapons. According to the police, the shooting occurred on the occasion of Holi, after which the accused had been absconding. Upon his arrest, officers recovered two country-made pistols and four live cartridges from his possession. Further details are awaited.

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Daylight Armed Robbery in Sarai Rohilla Solved

In a separate incident, Delhi Police successfully solved a daylight armed robbery in Sarai Rohilla within days of the incident on Friday. On March 26, Abhishek Prajapati, a payment collection employee, was robbed near the Shastri Nagar Metro station around 5:50 PM. Two men on a bike snatched his backpack containing ₹10,65,000 at gunpoint.

Arrests and Recoveries

A dedicated team, supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sushil Kumar and led by Inspector Vikas Rana, analysed CCTV footage from over 500 cameras across 30 km. They tracked the suspects' Yamaha motorcycle with fake number plates. Using technical surveillance and local intelligence, police arrested Dev Maggo (24) and Rohit Sharma (34), both from Ankur Vihar, Loni, Ghaziabad. From the accused, officers recovered Rs 5,51,500 in cash, a country-made pistol, and the stolen motorcycle (previously reported stolen from Bhajanpura). During interrogation, the duo admitted to committing the robbery due to drug addiction and mounting debts. Dev has four prior cases of theft and snatching. (ANI)