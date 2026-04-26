A Delhi Police head constable is absconding after he allegedly opened fire in Dwarka, killing one labourer and injuring another. The incident occurred following an argument over loud noise from a party. A murder case has been registered.

Delhi Cop Shoots Labourer Dead Over Noise Dispute

A Delhi Police special cell head constable has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly opening fire late at night in Dwarka, killing one labourer and injuring another, officials said. The accused, identified as Neeraj, was absconding. Delhi Police had launched a manhunt and conducted raids to trace him.

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According to Delhi Police, "At around 2 am last night in Jaffarpur Kalan, Dwarka, Head Constable Neeraj, posted with the Special Cell, allegedly opened fire, leaving one labourer dead and injuring another. The labourers were partying, and an argument broke out over the noise, which led to this incident. It is being investigated whether the Head Constable was drunk. The accused is absconding, and a search is underway. The police have registered a murder case and initiated an investigation. After conducting a post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the family."

The sister of the victim told ANI, "My brother was shot dead."

Man's Hands Cut With Grinder in Separate Incident

Earlier, in a separate incident, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and grievously injured after his hands were cut using a grinder over a payment dispute in the Vijay Enclave area of Delhi, officials said.

According to police, a PCR call was received on April 24 at around 08:30 PM informing that a man had been assaulted and his hands were allegedly cut using a grinder by known persons at Vijay Enclave in Dabri. Police reached the spot and found injured Lokesh Gupta, a halwai and tent service provider, resident of Vijay Enclave, Dabri, who had sustained serious injuries.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused Ajay Pal, also known as Billa, had hired tent services from the victim for his daughter's marriage held on April 20 for an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh. Out of the total amount, around Rs 2 lakh was still pending.

Police said when the victim went to the accused to collect the remaining payment, Ajay Pal, along with 2-3 associates, allegedly attacked him and attempted to cut both his hands using a grinder. (ANI)