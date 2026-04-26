Tripura-based bamboo artisan Pradip Chakraborty expressed gratitude after PM Modi mentioned his work in 'Mann Ki Baat'. Supported by the Tripura Bamboo Mission, he now employs 15-20 women, producing various bamboo handicrafts.

Pradip Chakraborty, a bamboo artisan from Tripura, expressed his immense gratitude after being mentioned in the 133rd edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, noting that it has brought pride to his entire community.

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Speaking to ANI, Chakraborty said, "I want to thank the Prime Minister for mentioning our work. After the programme, I received many calls from relatives and friends, which made me feel proud and happy to be part of this journey."

Artisan's Journey and Gratitude

Highlighting his journey and inspiration in the work, he emphasised the support from 'Tripura Bamboo Mission'. "The Tripura Bamboo Mission has supported us greatly. Today, 15-20 women work here daily, earning up to Rs 7,000 each month. We produce around 150-200 bamboo products, including bags, jewellery boxes and photo frames. The recognition in Mann Ki Baat has encouraged me to expand this work even further," he said.

Chakraborty's mother also expressed gratitude and elation over the PM's words. "I feel very happy, and I want to thank the Prime Minister for his words of appreciation"

Pradip has been in the business for about 17 years, inspired by her mother. They make products such as bags, jewellery boxes and photo frames. With the support of the Tripura Bamboo Mission, Pradip has grown his business and now employs about 15-20 people.

Role of the Tripura Bamboo Mission

The Tripura government launched the Tripura Bamboo Mission in PPP mode for the integrated development of the bamboo sector in Tripura, with its implementation beginning from August 2007. The Mission is focused on the development of 4 sub-sectors, namely, Bamboo Plantations, Bamboo Handicrafts, Bamboo Incense Sticks and Bamboo Industrial Applications. The role played by TBM has resulted in increased turnover as well as livelihood generation.

PM Modi on Northeast's Bamboo Success

Prime Minister, during his 133rd edition of the monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, spoke about the success of the Northeast in the Bamboo sector. He elaborated that what was once viewed as a burden is now giving new impetus to employment, business, and innovation.

Legal Reforms Transform the Industry

According to British law, Bamboo was defined as a tree, and the rules associated with it were very strict. "It was very difficult to transport Bamboo anywhere, and people started moving away from Bamboo-related businesses as a result. Our Government changed the law in 2017 and removed Bamboo from the tree category, and today, the Bamboo sector is flourishing throughout the Northeast," the Prime Minister said.

Recognising Local Innovators

The Prime Minister mentioned Bijoy Sutradhar of Gomati district of Tripura and Pradeep Chakraborty of South Tripura, who saw a huge opportunity for themselves due to the law change, and integrated their work with technology. "Today, they are producing better and more bamboo products than ever before.' PM Modi said

Highlighting the efforts of Khorolo Creative Crafts, which are working on Bamboo furniture and handicrafts, he further stated that teams are working on bamboo tissue culture and poly-house management in the Mamit district of Mizoram, too. He also spoke about the Lagastal Bamboo Enterprise Team near Gangtok in Sikkim, which makes handicrafts, incense sticks, furniture, and interior decor items from bamboo.

PM Modi urged people to purchase one bamboo product from the Northeast, saying their efforts will encourage those who toil hard to make Bamboo products. (ANI)