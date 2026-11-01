Special CP Devesh Srivastava stated that the massive security deployment for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' rally at Ramlila Maidan was successful and peaceful, with high-level coordination maintained throughout the event in the capital.

Police Security Measures for INDIA Bloc Rally

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devesh Srivastava on Sunday said that elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' rally at Ramlila Maidan and that the arrangements were successful. "All of us were on ground and all the senior officers and the CRPF is also there with us. So, we had made elaborate arrangements, which were successful," Srivastava told ANI.

He said senior officers were deployed on the ground along with personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure law and order during the opposition's protest march in the national capital.

Maintaining Law and Order

Earlier, before the rally began, the Special CP had said that the situation was peaceful and that the police were coordinating with the organisers to ensure the event proceeded without any disruption. He had also highlighted the security measures put in place to manage the arrival of participants and maintain law and order. "As you are seeing, we are managing the law and order situation, and everything is peaceful. People are coming. So we are in touch with the organisers, and all arrangements are in place to see that the arrangements pass off peacefully and the rally proceeds with all the required safety and security measures," he had said.

Deployment and Event Overview

The Delhi Police had made comprehensive security arrangements in view of the large political gathering, with senior officers and CRPF personnel deployed to monitor the situation and coordinate security measures. The successful conclusion of the rally marked the completion of the arrangements planned by the police for the event.

Earlier, top Opposition leaders and thousands of supporters from across the country converged at Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' protest march, raising concerns over the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and walked towards Ramlila Maidan. The massive gathering follows a public "impeachment" program against the CEC held in the capital on October 31. Top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the rally, showcasing the united opposition front. (ANI)