Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi's North District Police conducted four anti-terror mock drills at sensitive locations like the Red Fort and ISBT to test the preparedness and response time of various agencies to potential security threats.

In view of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, North District Police conducted a series of simulated mock drills at vulnerable and crowded locations to check the preparedness and response time of various stakeholders and agencies, a release said.

Four mock drill exercises were conducted during the first fortnight of January 2026 at sensitive locations across North Delhi, including vital installations, historical places, prominent markets and transport hubs, where large numbers of people gather daily. These areas include Red Fort, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar and Metro stations, which are considered highly sensitive from a security perspective. The drills were aimed at augmenting anti-terror measures and sensitising the public and agencies to remain alert during potential terror-related incidents.

Details of the Four Mock Drills

Bomb Blast Simulation at Red Fort

The first mock drill was conducted on January 3, following a simulated PCR call received at 2:30 PM reporting a bomb blast near Hathi Gate inside the Red Fort, with several persons injured. All concerned agencies, including CATS, Delhi Fire Service, DDMA, Special Cell, Crime Team, Dog Squad, BDT, BDS/CR and MPVs were alerted. Within minutes, a command post was established near Netaji Subhash Marg and access control was implemented. The site was cordoned off, injured persons were shifted to the nearest hospital and the scene of crime was examined by the Bomb Detection Team and Crime Team under the supervision of senior police officers.

Terrorist Attack Simulation at Delhi University Metro Station

The second mock drill took place on January 7 at Delhi University Metro Station Gate No. 4. A simulated PCR call at 12:06 PM reported a terrorist attack in which one person was injured and two hostages were taken. Police teams, Special Cell and SWAT units responded swiftly, established access control and neutralised all three simulated terrorists. The injured person was shifted to a hospital and the hostages were rescued safely.

Hostage Situation at ISBT Kashmere Gate

On January 10 a third simulated anti-terror exercise was carried out at ISBT Kashmere Gate. The scenario involved terrorists opening fire near Platforms 8 and 9, injuring three persons and taking two passengers hostage. Local police, SWAT commandos and other agencies responded promptly, neutralised the terrorists, rescued the hostages and shifted the injured to hospitals. Arms and ammunition were also recovered as part of the simulation.

Bomb Blast Simulation at Khari Baoli

The fourth mock drill was conducted on January 14 following a simulated PCR call at 1:25 PM reporting a bomb blast near Gol Hatti Booth in the Khari Baoli area. Police teams, along with SWAT, PCR, DDMA, BSES and CATS, reached the spot, established access control and evacuated the injured persons to hospitals.

Smooth Coordination and Prompt Response

Police said all four mock drill exercises were conducted smoothly and that all stakeholders and agencies responded promptly and effectively, demonstrating preparedness ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.