Delhi police challenges court order on unrelied documents in Swati Maliwal assault case

The Delhi Police challenged a court order to provide unrelied documents to Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. The next hearing is on March 11. Kumar, accused of assaulting Maliwal, was granted bail last year after the investigation and chargesheet were completed.

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a petition challenging the trial court's directive to provide a list of unrelied documents to Bibhav Kumar in the alleged Swati Maliwal assault case.

Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is the main accused in the case. After presenting their arguments on Tuesday, the Delhi Police requested additional time to further substantiate their case.



Justice Vikas Mahajan's bench has scheduled the next hearing for March 11 and asked Bibhav Kumar to submit a written response by then.

The Delhi Police has challenged the Tis Hazari's sessions court January 29 order, which dismissed their appeal against the magistrate court's directive to provide Bibhav Kumar with a list of unrelied documents.

In September last year, the Supreme Court granted bail to Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The decision was based on several factors, including the completion of the investigation and the filing of a chargesheet by the Delhi Police. Additionally, with over 50 prosecution witnesses, it was evident that the trial would not conclude anytime soon. Earlier, his bail was dismissed by the Delhi High Court and the Trial Court.



On May 16, an FIR was filed against Bibhav Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman, and attempted culpable homicide. Kumar is accused of assaulting Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence in New Delhi on May 13. (ANI)

