Delhi Police busted two major rackets. The ARSC arrested two for selling counterfeit bearings, seizing over 5,000 fake items. Separately, the Cyber Cell nabbed an immigration consultant for a ₹1.83 crore Canada visa fraud.

Counterfeit goods racket busted

The Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of Delhi Police has busted a major counterfeit goods racket following raids at two illegal workshops in the Farsh Khana area, arresting two accused individuals, officials said on Monday.

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According to the police, the accused were engraving fake trademarks of reputed manufacturing companies, including HCH and NBC, onto cheap imported bearings before selling them in the market as genuine products.

During the operation, the police team recovered 5,067 fake and duplicate bearings. In addition, four stamping and engraving machines, one packing machine, and substantial raw materials used for printing and packaging were also seized from the spots. Police stated that the counterfeit products were being actively supplied to various markets across Delhi and its nearby areas, causing significant financial losses to both consumers and the original brands. Further details are awaited.

Immigration fraud racket busted

In a separate incident, the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a major immigration fraud racket involved in cheating people on the pretext of providing Canada visas and work permits.

During the raid, police arrested an immigration consultant, who was accused of duping a woman of ₹1.83 crore. According to the Crime Branch, the accused lured the victim by promising Canada immigration, a work permit, and business ownership opportunities. He allegedly claimed that he would help the woman settle permanently in Canada.

Police investigation revealed that despite repeated visa rejections, the accused continued giving false assurances and kept collecting huge amounts of money in multiple instalments. He is also accused of diverting the funds through various bank transactions and cash withdrawals. The Cyber Cell arrested the accused based on technical surveillance and analysis of the banking trail. Police are now investigating the involvement of other people linked to the racket and trying to ascertain how many more victims may have been cheated similarly. (ANI)