Delhi Police arrested three, including a woman, in a Paharganj drug bust, seizing 34.17g of heroin. A separate operation in Sultanpuri led to another arrest with 20g of smack and 4g of cocaine. FIRs have been filed under the NDPS Act.

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three accused, including a woman, in connection with a street-level drug racket in Chuna Mandi, Paharganj.

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Paharganj Drug Racket Busted

A team from PS Paharganj busted a drug peddling racket operating in the Chuna Mandi area and arrested three accused. The police recovered 34.17 grams of smack (heroin) packed in 210 small plastic pouches, along with Rs 6,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds of drug sales.

Officials said that on March 23, during routine patrolling, the team received specific information regarding the movement of drug peddlers. A team under the supervision of the SHO and ACP, Paharganj, was formed.

The team reached the spot and mounted discreet surveillance. During surveillance, the police intercepted a man and a woman whose conduct raised suspicion.

A search was then conducted as per due legal procedure in the presence of women police staff. This led to the recovery of heroin and cash from the woman accused. The contraband was sealed on the spot, and all legal formalities were completed.

Sustained interrogation revealed the accused's involvement in street-level drug distribution and connections to a wider network. Based on this information, two more associates, including the woman's husband, were apprehended for their role in the illegal trade.

An FIR dated March 23, under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, has been registered at PS Paharganj. Further investigations are ongoing to identify other members of the network and trace the source of supply.

Separate Drug Bust in Sultanpuri

In a separate development, the Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man and seized a substantial quantity of narcotics in Sultanpuri. The operation led to the recovery of 20 grams of smack and 4 grams of cocaine, both classified under the intermediate category under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), along with a motorcycle used in the crime. The police team operated under the leadership of Inspector Rajpal and the supervision of ACP Virender Singh.

The Delhi Police have reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against all individuals involved in the illegal drug trade in the national capital. (ANI)