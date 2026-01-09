Delhi Police's North-West District staff arrested a househelp, Mahesh Verma, for allegedly stealing Rs 5 lakh from his employer's shop. Police recovered Rs 1 lakh cash and a gold earring from the accused, who was arrested in the Adarsh Nagar area.

The staff of New Sabzi Mandi Chowki, Police Station Mahendra Park, solved a theft case registered at Police Station Mahendra Park vide FIR No. 621/25 dated December 27 under Section 306 of the BNS. One accused, identified as Mahesh Verma, was arrested from the Adarsh Nagar area. In the accused's case, Rs 1 lakh in partially stolen cash and one gold earring were recovered.

Theft Complaint and FIR

According to the official release, on December 27, a PCR call regarding a theft incident was received at Police Station Mahendra Park. Upon receiving the information, police personnel immediately arrived at the scene and met the complainant. The Investigating Officer recorded the complainant's statement, which stated that on December 10 at around 05:00 AM, his househelp, Mahesh, allegedly fled after stealing Rs 5 lakh in cash from the basement of his shop. According to the police, based on the complainant's statement, FIR No. 621/25, dated December 27, under Section 306 of the BNS, was registered at the Mahendra Park Police Station, and an investigation was initiated.

Investigation and Arrest

The official release stated that, in view of the "seriousness and nature" of the offence, a dedicated team was constituted. During the investigation, the police team conducted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the area and conducted technical surveillance. Based on the information gathered, the accused, Mahesh, was arrested within the jurisdiction of the Adarsh Nagar Police Station.

Confession and Motive

According to the police, during sustained interrogation, the accused "confessed to his involvement in the present case". The release said, "In his instance, Rs 1 lakh in partially stolen cash and one gold earring were recovered. Verification revealed that the accused was involved in crime for the first time and had resorted to crime with the intention of earning easy money and leading a luxurious life."

Further Investigation

Further investigation is underway to recover the remaining stolen property and verify the accused's involvement in other cases. (ANI)