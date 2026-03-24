The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of the deaths of nine family members in a Delhi fire, issuing notices for a detailed report. The blaze, which trapped victims, has been termed a serious human rights violation by the Commission.

NHRC seeks report on Delhi fire tragedy

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the deaths of nine members of a family in a massive fire in Delhi's Palam area.

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According to an official release, the blaze broke out in a four-story building in South-West Delhi, trapping the victims on the upper floors. In its release, the Commission stressed that these incidents raise a serious issue of human rights violations. Additionally, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The NHRC also demanded the status of compensation disbursement to the aggrieved and the injured persons.

Details of the Palam Fire Tragedy

Earlier on March 18, a devastating fire broke out in a four-story building in the Palam area of South-West Delhi. The blaze resulted in the deaths of nine family members, including three children and a 70-year-old woman, while three others sustained injuries during the incident.

According to media reports from March 19, the fire started at approximately 6:15 a.m., allegedly due to a short circuit in a ground-floor shop. The flames quickly spread to the residential floors above, trapping the occupants. In a desperate bid to save those inside, residents attempted to rescue the trapped individuals by breaking through windows and walls. Several people were injured while attempting to escape the building or assist in the rescue efforts. It was further reported that the Fire Brigade's rescue operations were hampered when a hydraulic crane developed a technical snag. Residents have alleged that the equipment's failure led to a critical delay, claiming that the timely functioning of the machinery could have saved more lives.

NHRC Takes Cognisance of Rajasthan School Incident

Earlier, the NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report that two students of a government higher primary school in the Barmer area of Rajasthan were seriously injured when a ceiling fan in their class fell on them on March 16. According to a press release issued by NHRC on March 20, reportedly, the family members of the injured students and local residents have alleged that the incident occurred due to gross negligence of the school administration. The Commission has sought a comprehensive report from the district authorities within two weeks, which should include details of the health condition of the injured students and the action taken against those responsible for the incident. (ANI)