    Delhi on high alert following explosion near Israel embassy, heightened security measures enforced

    Delhi on high alert following explosion near Israel embassy, heightened security measures enforced
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    Security measures were heightened in the city after an explosion near the Israel embassy reverberated across Delhi on Tuesday evening. Delhi Police escalated security in areas with Jewish populace, vital installations, and markets as a preventive measure.

    "There's a concern that potential threats may target Chabad houses, Jewish community centers, and other significant Jewish establishments in Delhi. Given the prevailing circumstances, comprehensive security arrangements are being deployed," an official stated, underlining the ongoing review of security protocols for Israeli diplomats, staff, and tourists.

    The official highlighted the collaborative efforts between the special cell and intelligence agencies, emphasizing the meticulous consideration of all incoming intelligence inputs. Ramped-up security spans all embassies, coupled with reinforced police presence at major congregation points and cultural sites, prioritizing public safety with a heightened sense of caution.

    Advisories were issued to religious centers to bolster premises' security by restricting access, ensuring operational surveillance via security cameras and alarms, conducting perimeter checks, and scrutinizing incoming mail and packages.

    The current vigilance stems from prior incidents in 2012 and 2021, both targeting Israel's embassy and its officials in Delhi. The unsolved January 29, 2021 low-intensity blast outside the Israeli embassy during the Beating Retreat ceremony triggered a security alarm. Despite clues from a cab driver mentioning 'suspicious individuals' near the embassy, investigations into the involvement of four youths from Ladakh's Kargil district remained inconclusive.

    While psychoanalysis suggested their presence at the site, efforts to trace their exact role yielded limited results. A puzzling letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador, referencing Iran's deceased General Qasem Soleimani and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, tagged the explosion as a mere 'trailer'.

    Recollections of the 2012 blast involving a bike-borne assailant, Hoshang Afsar Irani, who targeted an Israeli diplomat's vehicle, injuring Tal Yehoshua Koren, wife of the Israeli defense attaché, echoed amidst the recent security concerns. Irani, previously in India for groundwork, orchestrated the attack, later fleeing the country on the same day, leaving behind traces of the explosives in a hotel room in Karol Bagh.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 7:03 PM IST
