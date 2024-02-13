Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi on high alert ahead of farmers’ march today, Punjab-Haryana borders sealed

    Stringent security measures are in place at Delhi’s borders and across the national capital in anticipation of the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest, set to begin today after talks with the government over key demands remained "inconclusive".
     

    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

    A crucial meeting between farmer leaders and Union ministers ended without a resolution late Monday night, prompting farmers to press ahead with their 'Delhi Chalo' protest today. The 'Delhi Chalo' march is set to begin today at 10 am, with farmers from Punjab's Sangrur leading the way in 2,500 tractor trolleys through Haryana to Delhi.

    In an effort to put pressure on the Centre to consider a number of requests, such as the passing of legislation securing MSP for crops, more than 200 farmers' unions from all across the nation are anticipated to take part in the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

    The Delhi Police have increased security in response to the farmers' agitation, restricting meetings and reinforcing borders to keep the peace.

    Delhi's borders have become virtual fortresses as security measures have been stepped up around the city. Sanjay Arora, the commissioner of Delhi Police, issued an order on March 12 outlawing mass gatherings, including rallies, tractor entrance, and the carrying of firearms or combustible objects.

    There is heavy police presence at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders, where significant portions of roads have been obstructed with concrete blocks and fortified with barbed wire.

    Farmers remain undeterred by the heavy barricading at Delhi's borders, claiming they will "break the barricades in half an hour".

    The two parties engaged in hours of discussion but were unable to agree on any important requests. On the other hand, the administration claimed that most concerns had been resolved by consensus and that a committee had been formed to address certain remaining difficulties

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 8:51 AM IST
