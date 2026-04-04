Delhi Police's STF injured notorious criminal Mohammed Salim 'Ganja', involved in 75+ cases, in a Badarpur encounter. Separately, police arrested Aryan, a wanted member of the Sonu Dariyapur Gang, seizing a pistol and live cartridges.

Notorious Criminal 'Ganja' Injured in Encounter

The Special Task Force (STF) of South-East District Delhi Police on Saturday injured a notorious criminal, Mohammed Salim alias "Ganja", during an encounter in the Badarpur area. The accused, who has been involved in over 75 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder and theft/burglary, was also wanted in more than 20 active cases across the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Officials said, "Mohammed Salim alias 'Ganja' is an extremely cunning and audacious criminal, who was also involved in the murder of Delhi's notorious gangster Salim Pehlwan. In addition, he was involved in the murder of another member of the Salim gang. He is an active member of the Nasir and Danish Pehlwan gang and has been carrying out serious criminal activities in the area for a long time."

Acting on information, the STF team acted on credible intelligence regarding the presence of the accused in Badarpur. During the operation, Mohammed Salim allegedly opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory action, the police also fired in self-defence, leaving Mohammed Salim alias 'Ganja' injured. The injured accused was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police also recovered weapons from the encounter site.

Officials described the operation as a result of the vigilance, prompt action, and professional efficiency of the South-East District Police, adding that this success would help curb active criminal elements in the area and strengthen law and order.

Wanted Member of Sonu Dariyapur Gang Arrested

Earlier, in a separate development, the Delhi Police on Friday arrested a wanted criminal associated with the notorious Sonu Dariyapur Gang and recovered a pistol along with live cartridges from his possession in a swift operation carried out by the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the Outer North District.

The Operation and Arrest

The accused, identified as Aryan (22), resident of Prahladpur Bangar in Delhi, had been on the run since March 19, 2026, after allegedly opening fire in the jurisdiction of PS Sultanpuri. He was intercepted and apprehended by the police team near Jeet Farm on Narela Alipur Road.

According to police officials, the arrest was made following specific secret intelligence inputs received on March 30 regarding Aryan's movement in the area. Acting swiftly on the information, a dedicated team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Anand Kumar Jha, in charge of AATS. The team included SI Dimpy Gulia, Head Constable Asharam, and Constable Sachin, and operated under the supervision of senior officers of the Outer North District.

During the interception, police recovered one sophisticated 32 bore pistol along with two live cartridges from Aryan's possession. Subsequently, a case under the Arms Act was registered at PS Narela Industrial Area, and the accused was formally taken into custody.

Interrogation Reveals Further Criminal Plans

During interrogation, Aryan disclosed his involvement in a firing incident in Sultanpuri, where he, along with other members of the gang who had already been arrested, had targeted a rival identified as Arun and his associates.

Police further revealed that Aryan was planning to procure additional weapons and carry out more criminal activities. He was also allegedly attempting to lure and influence local youths into joining the Sonu Dariyapur Gang, raising concerns over the gang's expansion.

Officials stated that Aryan has a criminal background, with two previous cases registered against him under the Arms Act. Police said the successful operation highlights their proactive approach in tackling organised crime and preventing further incidents, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of residents in the national capital.