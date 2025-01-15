Kerala High Court accepts Boby Chemmanur's apology, closes case over delay in exiting jail after getting bail

The Kerala High Court accepted Boby Chemmanur's apology and closed the case related to his delayed prison exit, issuing a stern warning while choosing not to revoke his bail in the Honey Rose sexual harassment case.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has accepted Boby Chemmanur's apology and disposed of the case related to his delayed exit from prison despite having received bail in the sexual harassment case filed by actress Honey Rose. The case was closed after Boby Chemmanur's lawyers submitted the apology, and the court chose not to take stricter actions, such as revoking his bail. However, the court issued a stern warning, emphasizing that such behavior should not be repeated.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan, who heard the case, clarified that while Chemmanur had been at fault for his actions, the court would not dwell further on the matter. He stated that advocating for other prisoners while in custody is a direct challenge to the legal system, which is unacceptable. The judge also emphasized that whether Chemmanur is released today or tomorrow is inconsequential to the court, and the focus remained on the inappropriate nature of his actions.

Chemmanur's lawyers informed the court that he had unconditionally apologized and that the remarks he made about the remand prisoners were in response to media queries. They further explained that the bail order had only reached the jail the following day, not the day before, which was why his release had been delayed. The lawyers also clarified that Chemmanur did not remain in jail for media attention and that there was no intention to disrespect the court.

The court, considering the unconditional apology and the explanation provided, closed the suo motu case and chose not to take further action against Boby Chemmanur.

