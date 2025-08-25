Delhi Metro fares have increased for the first time in eight years, effective August 25, 2025. The increase ranges from Rs 1 to Rs 4 on most lines, with a higher increase on the Airport Express Line.

Travelling by Delhi Metro will now cost a little more as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially revised passenger fares with effect from Monday, August 25, 2025. This is the first hike in eight years, with the previous revision happening back in 2017.

In response to a user query on social media platform X, the metro authority confirmed that the revision would be “nominal”, ranging between Re 1 and Rs 4 across most lines. However, commuters on the Airport Express Line will feel the pinch a bit more, as fares there have gone up by as much as Rs 5.

Why The Hike?

DMRC said the fare adjustment was needed to keep day-to-day operations running smoothly, cover regular upkeep costs, and fund future expansion of the network, which now carries millions of daily riders. With the city’s rapid urban growth, the metro remains a backbone of public transport in the capital.

An official post by DMRC read: “The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, August 25, 2025. The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Re 1 to Rs 4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to Rs 5.”

The New Fare Chart

Under the revised structure, passengers will now pay:

Rs 11 for travel up to 2 km

Rs 21 for 2-5 km

Rs 32 for 5-12 km

Rs 43 for 12-21 km

Rs 54 for 21-32 km

Rs 64 for journeys beyond 32 km

On Sundays and national holidays, travel will remain slightly cheaper. Fares will be Rs 11 for up to 5 km, Rs 21 for 5-12 km, Rs 32 for 12-21 km, Rs 43 for 21-32 km, and Rs 54 for beyond 32 km.

Until Sunday, August 24, passengers paid a minimum fare of Rs 10 and a maximum of Rs 60.

Commuters React With Mixed Feelings

Not everyone is pleased with the hike. Several commuters took to social media to voice their frustration.

One user wrote, “Why are you increasing the fare? What extra facilities or benefits will passengers get from tomorrow?” Another pointed out the impact on daily expenses: “I pay DMRC Rs 130 every day, now it will be Rs 140. You guys are adjusting inflation faster than our salary revision.”

While some commuters acknowledged that rising operational costs may have made the hike inevitable, many still questioned whether services, comfort, or last-mile connectivity would improve alongside the new fares.