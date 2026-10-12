Entry and exit at six key Delhi Metro stations will remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday due to a Congress-led protest march to the Supreme Court. The Delhi Traffic Police has also warned of disruptions and diversions in the city.

Delhi Metro Stations Closed

Entry and exit at six Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Patel Chowk, will remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday due to security concerns amid Congress' call for a protest march to the Supreme Court, while interchange facilities will continue to be available at the affected stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The restrictions come amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital, with the Delhi Traffic Police also issuing an advisory warning of possible traffic disruptions and diversions at multiple locations.

The six stations where entry and exit will remain closed are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road.

In a post on X, the DMRC said the situation would be reviewed by security agencies and further updates would be shared accordingly. "Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026. Further, the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies, and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations," the DMRC wrote.

Service Update Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations. 1. Patel Chowk 2. Janpath 3. Rajiv Chowk 4. Mandi House 5. Central Secretariat 6. Barakhamba Road — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 11, 2026

Traffic Advisory Issued

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory warning of possible disruptions and diversions at multiple locations across the national capital, New Delhi and Central Delhi, on Monday.

According to the advisory, traffic diversions will be enforced from 6 am, depending on the prevailing situation. The movement of vehicles may be affected at several major intersections, flyovers and roads across New Delhi and Central Delhi.

The advisory comes amid Congress' call for a protest march to the Supreme Court. In its advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on the following stretches in Delhi on 12.10.2026. Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 12.10.2026 depending upon the prevailing situation. The general public is informed that movement at the following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected."

Commuters have been advised to account for possible delays and plan their journeys accordingly as security agencies review the situation during the day.

Reason for Protest March

Opposition leaders and MPs are set to march towards the Supreme Court on Monday morning as part of their ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and their demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties are expected to participate in the march and raise their concerns. (ANI)