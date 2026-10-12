Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar alleged that efforts were being made to snatch away people's voting rights and said protecting every citizen’s right to vote was his government's resolve. He announced he would join a Congress protest in Delhi.

Protecting Voting Rights a Resolve, says CM

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said protecting every citizen’s right to vote was the state government's resolve, alleging that efforts were being made to take away people's voting rights, as he announced he would take part in the party's protest march in Delhi on Monday.

Speaking to the media near Kuppanna Park in Mysuru, Shivakumar said every citizen had the right to vote in a democracy, and no one should be deprived of it. "In a democracy, every vote is the right of every citizen. No one should lose this right to vote. Protecting it is our government's resolve," he said.

Alleging that attempts were being made to deprive people of their voting rights, Shivakumar said citizens across the country had recognised the harm such efforts could cause to the democratic system. "Some people are already making big efforts to snatch away the voting rights of the people of the country. Every citizen of the country has realised that this has harmed our democratic system. Therefore, the whole country is fighting," he said.

A Fight to Save Democracy's Pillars

Emphasising that the issue went beyond the Congress and the state government, Shivakumar said his party considered it a duty to safeguard the voting rights of every citizen, given its role in India's freedom struggle and the establishment of democracy. "This fight is not just of the Congress party or the government. Ours is the party that brought freedom to the country and implemented democracy in this country. Therefore, we consider it our duty to protect the voting rights of every citizen of the country," he said.

Referring to the country's democratic institutions, Shivakumar said the Congress was fighting to protect the four pillars of democracy and condemned restrictions imposed on people travelling to Delhi. "India is the mother of democracy. Democracy has four pillars - Legislature, Executive, Judiciary and Press-Media. We are fighting to save these pillars. There were kings earlier. Now we are representatives of the people. More than 150 retired IAS officers have already supported our fight. Since yesterday, all kinds of restrictions have been imposed to prevent anyone from entering Delhi. Internet connectivity has been cut. This is not right," he said.

Congress Protest in Delhi

Announcing the party's plans for Monday, Shivakumar said senior Congress leaders, ministers, MPs and MLAs would participate in a protest in the national capital. "Therefore, on Monday we have organised a protest involving all senior leaders, MPs, ministers and MLAs of our party. I will also participate in it," he said.

Invoking the blessings of Goddess Chamundi, Shivakumar also referred to a statement by the seer of Koppal Gavimath, expressing confidence that the divine power would protect them. "As the seer of Koppal Gavimath said, more than all powers, the power of our Mother Chamundi is very powerful. She will protect us. We are standing in a sacred place," he said.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has called on the youth, opposition parties and civil society groups to unite and march to the Supreme Court on October 12, urging people to shed fear with the words "Daro mat." (ANI)