Belagavi police detained hundreds of farmers and leader Chunappa Poojary ahead of a 'Jail Bharo' protest. Farmers are demanding an increased state support price for sugarcane, with tensions escalating over alleged police mistreatment.

Tensions escalated in Belagavi on Thursday as police detained prominent farmer leader Chunappa Poojary alongside hundreds of protestors gathered at Muktimath ahead of a planned 'Jail Bharo' protest called by farmers' associations. Follwoing the protest, farmers have alleged that the government is suppressing the farmers' struggle. The demonstration was called to press key demands, including that the Chief Minister announce Rs 1,000 as State Advised Price (SAP) support price per tonne of sugarcane over and above the Central Govt's Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP). Meanwhile, in response to the detentions, farmers have called for road blockades at various places across the district.

Police Action and Prohibitory Orders

Speaking before his detention, Chunappa Poojary said, "Our struggle will not stop." Speaking about the farmers' protest at Muktimath, Belagavi City Police Commissioner Prakash Nikam said prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city. "As per Section 163, we have imposed prohibitory orders in Belagavi city to maintain law and order. There should not be any problem for students and patients; that's why we have imposed those orders," he said.

Defending the preventive detentions, he added, "Today we had requested the farmers. Many of them cooperated. Some of them we have detained and sent to different places. Around 100 people we have detained. Only detained, not arrested. We have sent them to different places," the Commissioner added.

Allegations of Mistreatment During Transit

The situation took a contentious turn following allegations of police apathy during the transit of detained protestors toward Gokak. According to farmer groups, a detained protestor who had previously undergone heart surgery fell seriously ill while inside police custody. Protesting farmers claimed that despite earnest pleas to halt the vehicle and secure medical assistance, security personnel allegedly dropped the ailing individual in a deserted area near Basapura village.

"Police who were taking them from Mukti Math to Gokak took them into custody. The farmer fell ill while in police custody. The farmer, who had undergone heart surgery, fell ill. Request to stop the vehicle and take him to the hospital. However, the police left him in a deserted area near Basapura village. Farmers who had brought the farmer from the deserted area. Take him to Basapura Primary Health Centre for treatment," protestors stated.

This comes after Sugarcane farmers staged protests at the Hittinahalli toll gate in Vijayapura district on Saturday, demanding a fair price of Rs 5,500 per tonne for their produce, as a statewide Karnataka bandh called by farmers' organisations was observed. (ANI)