Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh slammed AAP councillors for disrupting an MCD House meeting. He alleged they deliberately stalled a condemnation resolution against Atishi Marlena and a discussion on the city's widespread illegal parking issue.

The Mayor of Delhi, Raja Iqbal Singh, on Friday addressed a press conference and provided detailed information about the events that took place during the Corporation House meeting, according to a press release. He stated that in today's meeting of the House, a condemnation resolution was scheduled to be read out in protest against the insult to Sikh Gurus by Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Chief Minister Atishi Marlena. Along with this, an important discussion was also proposed on the serious problem of illegal parking that has been continuing for a long time in various areas of Delhi. During the press conference, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi, Education Committee Chairperson Yogesh Verma, and other councillors were also present.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ruckus Over Condemnation Resolution

The Mayor said that as soon as the Leader of the House, Pravesh Wahi, began reading the condemnation resolution against the insult to Sikh Gurus by Atishi Marlena, Aam Aadmi Party councillors deliberately started creating a ruckus. Due to this disruption, the proceedings of the House were obstructed and the discussion was not allowed to move forward. Mayor Iqbal Singh alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party was fully aware that objectionable remarks had been made by its leader against Sikh Gurus. To evade this fact and avoid accountability in the House, the Aam Aadmi Party deliberately created disorder in a planned manner and disrupted the proceedings of the House.

Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi stated that in the meeting of the MCD House, a condemnation resolution was passed against the insult to Sikh Gurus by AAP leader Atishi Marlena. He said that any insult to Sikh Gurus would not be tolerated.

Allegations of 'Parking Mafia' Nexus

The Mayor said that today's meeting was also supposed to include a serious and necessary discussion on illegal parking in Delhi, but the Aam Aadmi Party did not want this issue to be discussed. He alleged that during the Aam Aadmi Party's tenure, a widespread network of illegal parking was established across Delhi, and these parking mafias enjoyed political patronage. He further said that the Aam Aadmi Party had a direct nexus with these parking mafias, and illegal parking operations were carried out with their collusion. This is why, he said, they now want to avoid any discussion on this issue and are disrupting the proceedings of the House.

Mayor Iqbal Singh made it clear that the BJP-led MCD is committed to taking the strictest possible action against illegal parking in Delhi. He said that if required, the Corporation would not hesitate to lodge FIRs against parking mafias.

Action Against Illegal Construction to Continue

The Mayor also informed that the MCD is continuously taking action against illegal construction and encroachments. This action will continue relentlessly and without any pressure in the future as well, so that Delhi can be freed from illegal construction and encroachments and citizens can be provided a safe and well-organised environment.

'AAP Undermining Dignity of the House': Mayor

The Mayor said that the Aam Aadmi Party repeatedly works to undermine the dignity of the House because it has no concern for citizens' problems or development works. He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party does not understand the seriousness of House meetings and repeatedly disrupts proceedings to deliberately stall important issues related to the citizens of Delhi.

Mayor Iqbal Singh said that the MCD House is the highest forum for democratic deliberation, where issues concerning the citizens of Delhi should be discussed seriously, and solutions should be found. However, the Aam Aadmi Party repeatedly creates disorder and undermines the dignity of this forum, which not only disrupts the proceedings of the House but also neglects public interest.

The Mayor said that the BJP-governed MCD is working on the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance. The Corporation's objective is not merely political-counter-allegations, but to free Delhi from illegal activities and provide better facilities to citizens.

The Mayor assured that the MCD will continue to take firm decisions in the public interest in the future and that no form of disorder or anarchy will be tolerated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)