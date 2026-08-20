The Delhi Master Plan 2047 has been notified, focusing on 'Ease of Living' and 'Doing Business'. It provides housing for all through Transit-Oriented Development and land pooling, aiming for planned urban expansion and simplified regulations.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday said the Delhi Master Plan 2047 provides housing and facilities for all sections of society while incorporating Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and land pooling to facilitate planned urban expansion.

Speaking to ANI on Delhi Master Plan 2047, Sood said the plan seeks to ensure that different sections of society have access to housing and facilities. "There are houses for every class, facilities for every class. TOD is also available here, and there is also work to establish new populations through the land pooling policy route in green areas," Sood said.

DDA Notifies Plan with Focus on 'Ease of Living'

Meanwhile, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman N Saravana Kumar said the Delhi Master Plan 2047 was notified on Thursday and places significant emphasis on both "Ease of Doing Business" and "Ease of Living". "The Delhi Master Plan 2047 was notified today. The plan places significant emphasis on both 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living'," Kumar said.

Participatory Model through Land Pooling

Highlighting the introduction of land pooling, the DDA Vice Chairman said the policy would enable private landowners to participate in the development process while ensuring that land use is aligned with road infrastructure. "For the first time, a participatory model--specifically land pooling--is being introduced. This allows private landowners to participate in the development process while also addressing how land use can be aligned with road infrastructure," he said.

Deregulation and Redevelopment Incentives

Kumar said the plan also seeks to simplify regulatory processes through digitisation. "From a deregulation perspective, provisions have been made to shift many processes to online portals," he said.

He added that redevelopment of Delhi's older areas, where buildings are ageing, was another key focus of the Master Plan. "It also focuses on the redevelopment of Delhi's older areas, where buildings are ageing; to incentivise redevelopment, an additional 50 per cent Floor Area Ratio (FAR) is being offered," Kumar said.

Capital's Core Transformation and Heritage Conservation

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday notified the Delhi Master Plan-2047, according to which the Capital's core will undergo a major transformation. The plan unveils the strengthening of Delhi's administrative and ceremonial heart, alongside the redevelopment of Kartavya Path as a world-class public and cultural space.

One of the key highlights of the Master Plan is the Yuge Yugeen National Museum, envisioned as a landmark cultural institution spread over approximately 1.25 lakh sq. m. The Master Plan also emphasises Delhi's heritage, proposing 1,500 heritage assets for conservation through Cultural Resource Management Plans. Adaptive reuse of heritage buildings will be facilitated for functions such as hotels, museums, offices, libraries, and cultural activities while retaining their historic character. Additionally, a 50 TDR heritage incentive is being introduced to encourage heritage conservation.

Green Agenda: Yamuna Restoration and Ecological Connectivity

The Yamuna River and Delhi's ecological assets are central to the green agenda, with nearly 1,700 hectares of Yamuna floodplains proposed for protection, conservation, and ecological restoration through 13 major projects. A 52-km cycle track will also be developed along the floodplain.

The Green Connect Network will further enhance access to recreational spaces and strengthen ecological connectivity through urban forests, biodiversity parks, ecological corridors, and indigenous plantations.

New Hubs for Education and Investment

According to the plan, Narela is being positioned as a major education hub, with 138 hectares reserved for both public and private universities. Dwarka, meanwhile, is envisioned as Delhi's international gateway and a new investment hub, featuring future-ready sectors such as IT, startups, data centres, and industrial parks supported by world-class infrastructure.

Integrated Mobility and Urban Expansion

Mobility planning will be strengthened through a proposed Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority, aimed at creating a single framework for integrated transport planning, development, and enforcement. Multimodal transit hubs will connect the Metro, RRTS, buses, intermediate public transport, walking, and cycling networks.

The development of UER-I, UER-II, and UER-III will further improve intra-city and inter-state connectivity, with UER-II already providing faster access across Delhi. As per the plan, a high-density corridor is to be developed on priority. This will add another dimension to Delhi's planned expansion, with a Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of up to 400 proposed along a 250-meter-wide corridor on UER-II.

Sector 8B of Zone P-II, covering Gadi Khasro and Ibrahimpur, has become the first notified sector under the land pooling framework and is ready for implementation.

Streamlining Regulations for Easier Development

The plan seeks to make Delhi easier to build in and easier to live in by streamlining approvals and simplifying regulations. The number of use premises is proposed to be reduced from 133 to 45, while a negative-list approach for residential, commercial, and industrial zones will provide greater flexibility. Plot-based redevelopment will be encouraged by waiving the existing 4-hectare area-level requirement, while commercial redevelopment will benefit from higher FAR incentives and a reduced minimum plot size of 1,000 sq. m. (ANI)