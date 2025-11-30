A 52-year-old man was shot dead in Delhi's Aya Nagar. In a separate incident, the Crime Branch arrested a key member of a narcotics syndicate, a proclaimed offender wanted in two cases involving heroin worth over Rs 8 crore.

Man Shot Dead in Aya Nagar

A 52-year-old man was shot dead in Aya Nagar on Sunday morning, police said. According to the Delhi Police, a deceased was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. The deceased has been identified as Rattan, who was a resident of the area. Police and forensic teams have arrived at the scene. A murder case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Narcotics Syndicate Member Arrested

Meanwhile, Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested a key member of a narcotics syndicate, who was wanted in two separate Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases involving the recovery of high-purity heroin worth over Rs 8 crore. The Police conducted a targeted raid, which resulted in the arrest of a narcotics syndicate member. The bust not only apprehended a proclaimed offender but also disrupted a significant interstate drug supply network operating in Delhi-NCR.

Details of the Accused

According to the police, the accused, identified as Tushar, aged 31, was originally from Sanyog Vihar, Matiala, New Delhi, and was a resident of Mahaveer Enclave Part-I. He was declared a proclaimed offender in two separate cases.

In FIR dated February 11, registered under Sections 21/25/29 of the NDPS Act at Crime Branch, Delhi, 258 grams of heroin were recovered by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The order for his proclamation as an offender was issued by Shivaji Anand, ASJ-II/Special Judge NDPS, North West District, Rohini Courts, vide order dated July 2, 2025. Tushar was declared a proclaimed offender by Puneet Pahwa, ASJ, Special Judge NDPS, North East District, Karkardooma Courts, vide order dated October 17, 2025, a police officer said. (ANI).