Delhi's Anti-Narcotics Squad arrested a 26-year-old man in Sultanpuri, seizing 20g of smack and 4g of cocaine. The accused, Om Parkash, was caught after a chase following a police tip-off. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

How the Arrest Unfolded

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) arrested a 26-year-old man and seized a substantial quantity of narcotics in Sultanpuri on Tuesday. The operation led to the recovery of 20 grams of smack and 4 grams of cocaine, both classified under the intermediate category under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), along with a motorcycle used in the crime.

The police team was operated under the leadership of Inspector Rajpal and the supervision of ACP Virender Singh. The officers were on routine patrol when they received reliable secret information regarding the arrival of a drug supplier in the Sultanpuri area. Acting on the tip-off, they swiftly set up a trap at the suspected location. Shortly after, a man riding a motorcycle was spotted approaching the area. On noticing the police presence, he attempted to evade capture by making a sudden U-turn. However, the officers promptly chased and apprehended him.

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The accused was later identified as Om Parkash, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar. During a personal search, the police recovered the contraband, which was later confirmed through a field testing kit as smack and cocaine. The motorcycle used to transport the drugs was also seized as part of the case property.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Following the operation, a case was registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at Sultanpuri Police Station (FIR No. 160/2026) dated March 23, 2026. Om Parkash was formally arrested and is currently in police custody.

Investigations revealed that he was operating as a supplier of smack and cocaine in the locality. Police officials have stated that further investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the drug supply network.

The Delhi Police have reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against all individuals involved in the illegal drug trade in the national capital. (ANI)