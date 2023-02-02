Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia blames LG VK Saxena as AAP fails to send teachers abroad for training

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that an amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act had given Lieutenant-Governor the authority to interfere in the functioning of the Delhi government.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Manish Sisodia, claimed that the Delhi government could not send teachers to Finland for training due to interference of Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena on Thursday, February 1, 2023.

He claimed that an amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act had given LG the authority to interfere in the functioning of the Delhi government.

"I request that LG not use the GNCTD act amendment to interfere with government functioning. When other states' education ministers can send their teachers abroad for training, Delhi's education minister should be able to do the same," he said.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that teachers from 36 government schools would travel to Singapore for a training programme on February 4, 2023. The Aam Aadmi Party governs Punjab as well.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that the AAP govt promised to transform the state's education system in the last year's assembly elections. They will attend a professional teacher training seminar in Singapore from February 6, 2023, to February 10, 2023, said the chief minister, who added that the 36 principals would return on February 11, 2023.

The GNCTD Amendment Act 2021 became law after the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed it on March 22, 2022, and March 24, 2022, respectively. The Delhi government has moved to Supreme Court over the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

