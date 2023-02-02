Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia blames LG VK Saxena as AAP fails to send teachers abroad for training

    Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that an amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act had given Lieutenant-Governor the authority to interfere in the functioning of the Delhi government.

    Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia blames LG VK Saxena as AAP fails to send teachers abroad for training - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Manish Sisodia, claimed that the Delhi government could not send teachers to Finland for training due to interference of Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena on Thursday, February 1, 2023. 

    He claimed that an amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act had given LG the authority to interfere in the functioning of the Delhi government.

    "I request that LG not use the GNCTD act amendment to interfere with government functioning. When other states' education ministers can send their teachers abroad for training, Delhi's education minister should be able to do the same," he said. 

    Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that teachers from 36 government schools would travel to Singapore for a training programme on February 4, 2023. The Aam Aadmi Party governs Punjab as well. 

    Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that the AAP govt promised to transform the state's education system in the last year's assembly elections. They will attend a professional teacher training seminar in Singapore from February 6, 2023, to February 10, 2023, said the chief minister, who added that the 36 principals would return on February 11, 2023. 

    The GNCTD Amendment Act 2021 became law after the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed it on March 22, 2022, and March 24, 2022, respectively. The Delhi government has moved to Supreme Court over the matter. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Delhi govt resends teachers' Finland training programme file; Kejriwal says, 'Hope LG will agree...'

    Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal marches to Lt Governor in row over teachers' Finland trip; check details

    Also Read: On Delhi Governor's 'cost-benefit analysis' over Finland tour, AAP asks, 'Will PM Modi's visit...'

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tripura Election 2023: BJP's election plank includes development, tribal welfare, says CM Manik Saha - adt

    Tripura Election 2023: BJP's election plank includes development, tribal welfare, says CM Manik Saha

    Meghalaya election 2023: BJP announces full list of candidates, party to contest from 60 seats AJR

    Meghalaya election 2023: BJP announces full list of candidates, party to contest from 60 seats

    16 year old girl allegedly raped by her Instagram friend in Gurugram hotel gcw

    16-year-old girl allegedly raped by her 'Instagram friend' in Gurugram hotel

    Nagaland election 2023: BJP announces candidate list, party to contest in 20 seats AJR

    Nagaland election 2023: BJP announces candidate list, party to contest in 20 seats

    Indian Railway plans to launch Vande Metro soon; know key features, other details - adt

    Indian Railway plans to launch Vande Metro soon; here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    football Revealed: What Messi thinks about Argentina teammate and Chelsea's new signing Enzo Fernandez snt

    Revealed: What Messi thinks about Argentina teammate and Chelsea's new signing Enzo Fernandez

    Realme GT Neo 5 to feature purple LED light at rear panel 240W fast charging gcw

    Realme GT Neo 5 to feature purple LED light, 240W fast charging

    Sunny Deol shares special message on niece Prerna Gill's book announcement vma

    Sunny Deol shares special message on niece Prerna Gill's book announcement

    Peshawar mosque blast case: Officials say suicide bomber was in police uniform; check details AJR

    Peshawar mosque blast case: Officials say suicide bomber was in police uniform; check details

    pro-wrestling WWE: Did Brock Lesnar garner backstage heat for reportedly going off-script at Royal Rumble 2023?-ayh

    WWE: Did Brock Lesnar garner backstage heat for reportedly going off-script at Royal Rumble 2023?

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon