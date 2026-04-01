Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited Kamla Nagar Market, engaging with locals and traders to hear their grievances. He emphasized citizen dialogue and his commitment to resolving issues to help Delhi contribute to the 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

LG Interacts with Traders, Residents in Kamla Nagar

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited Kamla Nagar Market in North Delhi on Saturday, engaging with local residents and traders on Tuesday. Speaking during his visit, the LG said, "I wanted to buy a belt, so I thought of the Kamla Nagar Market and came here. I also had 'Chole Bhature' here. I received love from the people, and I also got to hear their grievances."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He emphasised the importance of citizen engagement, adding, "It is the duty of all of us to take the capital, Delhi, forward. A 'Viksit Bharat' is the Prime Minister's dream, and Delhi is going to play a massive role in realising it. To fulfil that contribution, we must meet with the people and understand their problems. I will make every possible effort to resolve those issues."

During the visit, the LG interacted with shopkeepers and shoppers, listening to their concerns and highlighting the administration's commitment to addressing local issues and improving the city's infrastructure.

Emphasis on Public Dialogue for Urban Governance

Earlier on Saturday, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Sandhu, during his interaction with citizens in Vasant Vihar on Saturday, emphasised the importance of public dialogue in understanding urban issues, noting that concerns raised by residents often go across socio-economic and geographic boundaries while shaping governance solutions. In a post on X, the official account of Delhi LG wrote, "Always a deeply gratifying learning experience to engage with the people of Delhi. The issues of concern--and their potential remedies--often resonate across socio-economic and geographic boundaries. It was a pleasure interacting with residents of Vasant Vihar, whose perspectives offered valuable insights into the challenges of urban governance. I look forward to continuing such interactions with citizens across Delhi and working together to address these challenges constructively." (ANI)