Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu urged residents to follow traffic rules to ensure safer roads and reduce congestion. He also reviewed a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plan for the time-bound restoration of 77 water bodies across the city.

LG Urges Cooperation on Traffic Rules for a Safer Delhi

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday urged residents and visitors in the national capital to follow traffic rules and cooperate with the Delhi Traffic Police in ensuring safer and smoother roads across the city. In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said, "My fellow residents of Delhi and visitors to the city -- I request you to cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police in making our capital a city of safe, smooth and disciplined traffic."

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He also said following traffic regulations is a necessary civic responsibility, key to reducing traffic congestion. "Adherence to traffic rules is an essential civic responsibility for the well-being of our beloved Delhi. It is also the key to reducing traffic congestion, preventing mishaps, and lowering air pollution caused by idling vehicles at signals and in gridlocks," he added.

The LG appealed to people to avoid any violations of traffic rules like wrong-side driving, signal jumping, and dangerous jaywalking and to report such violations, if any, on the 'Traffic Prahari' app. The post further read, "I urge everyone to strictly avoid wrong-side driving, signal jumping, and dangerous jaywalking. Simple actions such as responsible parking and wearing helmets and seatbelts reflect our concern for fellow citizens as well as our own families. I have directed traffic police to expand its enforcement drive across Delhi. You can also empower this movement by using the 'Traffic Prahari' app to report these violations and earn rewards for your contribution to road safety."

"A decongested and safer Delhi is within our reach, provided we begin with a commitment to these basic practices. I look forward to your support in building a better capital for all," he concluded.

Delhi's Water Bodies and Urban Projects Reviewed

Earlier on Saturday, Sandhu also reviewed a presentation by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on a time-bound action plan for the revival and restoration of Delhi's water bodies as part of efforts to tackle their rapid deterioration ahead of the summer season.

According to his post on X, the DDA will immediately commence work on 77 water bodies across the city. Of these, six water bodies are targeted to be restored within the next 30 days, 48 within 60 days, and the remaining 23 within 90 days under a phased restoration programme.

During the presentation, other major developmental projects were also discussed, particularly initiatives aimed at transforming the sub-cities of Dwarka, Rohini and Narela. The Lieutenant Governor instructed officials to ensure the immediate rollout of all proposed plans and strict adherence to the committed timelines. (ANI)