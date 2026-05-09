Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed a DDA plan to restore the city's water bodies. Immediate work will begin on 77 water bodies, with some to be restored within 30 days, following the LG's directive for a concrete action plan.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday reviewed a comprehensive presentation by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) outlining plans for the rejuvenation, restoration, and long-term conservation of water bodies under its jurisdiction across the National Capital. According to a release from the DDA, the presentation was held following directives issued by the LG about a week ago, wherein he instructed officials to prepare and implement a concrete and actionable plan for the revival of the city's deteriorating water bodies, which have been affected over time due to encroachment, pollution, and inadequate maintenance.

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Phased Restoration Timeline

During the review meeting, DDA officials informed Sandhu that immediate restoration work would begin on 77 water bodies, while the remaining sites would be taken up in a phased manner. Of the 77 identified water bodies, six are scheduled to be restored within the next 30 days, 48 within 60 days, and the remaining 23 within 90 days. The LG directed that all works be executed on the ground without delay and stressed strict adherence to the prescribed timelines.

Two-Phase Restoration Process

DDA officials explained that, "The restoration exercise will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will focus on the actual rejuvenation of dead or dying water bodies, involving dredging, excavation, desilting, and clearance of catchment areas to maximise the inflow and retention of rainwater. In the second phase, additional works will include strengthening embankments, creating plantations, constructing fencing, installing sewage treatment plants (STPs) and Decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (DSTPs), and carrying out beautification initiatives to enhance the aesthetic and environmental value of the water bodies."

The officials further clarified that, "The six water bodies targeted in the first 30 days require only excavation, digging, or cleaning, while the 48 relatively smaller water bodies to be restored within 60 days will undergo both excavation and desilting activities. The phased approach is intended to ensure that restoration is effective, sustainable, and in line with the LG's vision of reviving Delhi's aquatic ecosystems."