Delhi LG and CM lead review meetings to ensure comprehensive preparations for Chhath Pooja 2026, directing officials to provide clean, accessible ghats and adequate facilities for devotees across the city to ensure a smooth celebration.

Delhi LG Reviews DDA Preparedness for Chhath Pooja

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Friday reviewed the preparedness of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) with regard to the forthcoming Chhath Pooja along with the Vice-Chairman and other senior officials. According to a release, he instructed that facilities of space and ponds for providing Ghat facilities on the Yamuna Floodplain and public spaces/parks under DDA’s jurisdiction be provided to devotees free of cost. The LG directed that the spaces and ponds, etc. provided to the devotees be thoroughly cleaned and spruced up before being handed over for Chhath Pooja. He also asked for adequate lighting arrangements to be made at the sites.

The allotments of such spaces, the LG directed, should be done in a transparent manner on the basis of local requirements, past usage and demand from the people who observe the festival, especially those from Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, etc. The LG asked for deputing specially designated staff and personnel to facilitate arrangements for devotees and directed the DDA to work in close coordination with the concerned GNCT Departments, agencies like DJB and MCD to provide all necessary facilities and support and also ensure that the sites thus provided are cleaned and restored after the completion of the Chhath Pooja, a release said.

Chief Minister Conducts Assessment Meeting

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday held a detailed review meeting with officials of the concerned departments, district administration and various agencies to assess preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival. The Chief Minister stated that there must be no shortcomings in arrangements for devotees’ convenience, safety, cleanliness or the smooth conduct of Chhath Puja. All preparations must be completed within the stipulated time, and officials must inspect arrangements at each ghat in person rather than rely solely on progress reports, the Chief Minister said, adding that more ghats would be developed for Chhath Puja this year than in the previous year. A public holiday will also be observed on the occasion.

Chhath Puja 2026 starts on Friday, November 13, 2026, and concludes on Monday, November 16, 2026, with the main festival day falling on Sunday, November 15, 2026.