'Aap chronology samajhiye': Congress' Jairam Ramesh links Centre's Covid action to Bharat Jodo Yatra

Citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over the spread of coronavirus, Mandaviya has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Gehlot to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday (December 22) slammed Narendra Modi-led BJP government over Centre's sudden series of actions in the wake of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7 detection in India. The Congress leader said that 4 cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat and Odisha in July, September and November but actions are being taken now as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is about to enter Delhi.

The Congress leader sarcastically said "Ab aap chronology samajhiye" ('Chronology samajhiye' was a popular term coined by Home Minister Amit Shah against the Opposition first during anti-NRC protests and later during Pegasus row).

In a tweet, Ramesh said, "4 cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat & Odisha in July, Sept & Nov. Health Minister writes a letter to @RahulGandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing situation today. #BharatJodoYatra will enter Delhi day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samajhiye…"

On Tuesday, in a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Health Miniter Mansukh Mandaviya said three MPs from Rajasthan -- P P Chaudhary, Nihal Chand and Devji Patel -- have flagged concerns and requested him that Covid protocols, including use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate.

On Wednesday, Ashok Gehlot said there was impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country that is why they (BJP leaders) are scared.

"There's the impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country. I have seen the letter of Union health min Mansukh Mandaviya, they are scared we can see their condition. BJP itself is quite disturbed. Few days ago JP Nadda's Aakrosh rally failed severely in the state," Gehlot said.