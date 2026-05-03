Following the suicide of Delhi Judge Aman Kumar Sharma, his family alleges he was under mental distress due to domestic harassment. They claim conflicts with his wife and her sister led to his distress call to his father before his death.

Family Alleges Harassment

Following the death of Judge Aman Kumar Sharma by suicide on Saturday, his family members have alleged that the victim was under mental distress and had been facing harassment at home in recent months.

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The father-in-law of the judge's sister said, "I spoke to my son on the call, who told me that they are taking Aman to Safdarjung Hospital. By the time I reached the hospital, the doctor had already declared him dead. As per the statement given by his father to the Police, around 10 pm last night, Aman had called him saying that he was distressed and it had become difficult for him to continue living. His father departed from Alwar right then and reached here around 12 in the night."

The relative further claimed that Aman had been facing domestic issues. Narrating further, he alleged that the sister of Aman's wife was "controlling household". "Upon arriving, he (father of deceased) learned that Aman had been having conflicts with his wife. He told his father that he had been harassed for the last two months," he said.

"Aman's father said that his daughter-in-law told him that if you don't leave from here, she would call the police. The next morning, Aman's father tried to contact his daughter-in-law's parents, but they had blocked his phone. Then an argument broke out in the house," he said.

The relative further said that Aman was later found inside the bathroom after a long search. "When he (Aman's father) called his phone, it was ringing inside the bathroom. The door was locked. A guard broke the window and entered and found him hanging," the relative said.

Police Investigation Underway

A Delhi lower court Judge, Aman Kumar Sharma, allegedly died by suicide in the Safdarjung area of the national capital today. According to initial information, he is reported to have died by hanging.

The Delhi Police has initiated inquest proceedings, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As per official records, Aman Kumar Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. He completed his BA LL.B from Symbiosis Law School, Pune in 2018. During his service, he handled various criminal and civil matters and served in different jurisdictions as a JMFC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) and Civil Judge. He had taken charge as the full-time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority in the North-East District at Karkardooma Courts, Delhi, with effect from October 18, 2025.

Officials have stated that no foul play has been established so far, but all aspects are being examined. More details are awaited. (ANI)