Delhi’s Indian Public School receives bomb threat, students vacated

Indian Public School in the national capital has been evacuated after it received a bomb threat vial mail on Wednesday. The Delhi police, in a statement, said, "The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed."

Students were instructed to leave the Indian Public School (IPS) in Sadiq Nagar, Delhi, after the school administration received a bomb threat over email. When the police received the information, they quickly dispatched a bomb disposal crew to the school.

"We are having to close school early due to some unexpected security reasons." Please make arrangements to pick up your ward according to the information provided. The school will resume as usual tomorrow", the school administration said in a message to parents.

Speaking to reporters, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, “This is not the first time the school admin received a bomb threat.

In November of last year, the administrator received a similar email from an anonymous source. That, however, was a bogus email.