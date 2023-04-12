Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi’s Indian Public School receives bomb threat, students vacated

    Details awaited

    Delhi Indian Public School receives bomb threat students vacated check underway gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

    Indian Public School in the national capital has been evacuated after it received a bomb threat vial mail on Wednesday. The Delhi police, in a statement, said, "The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed."

    Students were instructed to leave the Indian Public School (IPS) in Sadiq Nagar, Delhi, after the school administration received a bomb threat over email. When the police received the information, they quickly dispatched a bomb disposal crew to the school.

    "We are having to close school early due to some unexpected security reasons." Please make arrangements to pick up your ward according to the information provided. The school will resume as usual tomorrow", the school administration said in a message to parents.

    Speaking to reporters, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, “This is not the first time the school admin received a bomb threat.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: BIG jolt for BJP as Laxman Savadi resigns from party, Legislative Council

    In November of last year, the administrator received a similar email from an anonymous source. That, however, was a bogus email.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: BIG jolt for BJP as Laxman Savadi resigns from party, Legislative Council AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BIG jolt for BJP as Laxman Savadi resigns from party, Legislative Council

    Gold and Dollar smuggling cases: Kerala HC dismisses plea for investigation into alleged role of Chief Minister and others anr

    Gold smuggling case: Kerala HC dismisses plea for investigation into alleged role of Chief Minister and others

    India reports sharp spike with 7830 fresh COVID 19 cases active infections cross 40000 mark gcw

    India reports 7,830 fresh COVID-19 cases, active infections cross 40,000-mark

    Safe because of the media Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad claims harassment in Sabarmati jail

    'I am safe because of the media...' Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad claims harassment in Sabarmati jail

    Kerala tourism minister has links with banned organisation PFI, claims BJP anr

    Kerala tourism minister has links with banned organisation PFI, claims BJP

    Recent Stories

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt to join Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone on the red carpet? Know what she wearing RBA

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt to join Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone on the red carpet? Know what she wearing

    When is Puthandu 2023? Know history, significance and celebration of Tamil New Year RBA

    When is Puthandu 2023? Know history, significance and celebration of Tamil New Year

    Mumbai court releases Shilpa Shetty in 2007 Richard Gere kissing case vma

    Mumbai court releases Shilpa Shetty in 2007 Richard Gere kissing case

    IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius reveal what it feels like being in MS Dhoni shoes for CSK Chennai Super Kings-ayh

    IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius reveal what it feels like being in MS Dhoni's shoes for CSK

    Elon Musk announces April 20 as final date for removal of Twitter Blue checks gcw

    Elon Musk announces April 20 as final date for removal of Twitter Blue checks

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon