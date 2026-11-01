Delhi enforces strict vehicle entry bans under winter pollution rules as major political rallies lead to heavy traffic and massive security deployments across the capital.

New Winter Pollution Restrictions in Delhi

New winter pollution rules and political rallies have led to heavy traffic and strict entry curbs across Delhi. Under the winter plan, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards are barred from entering the capital from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027. Ground enforcement teams from the Transport Department and Delhi Traffic Police established intense border checkpoints to implement winter vehicular entry bans targeting non-BS6 emission vehicles registered outside Delhi.

To counter deteriorating winter air quality, the Delhi Government's Environment and Transport Departments officially activated vehicular entry restrictions under the national capital’s winter air pollution control framework and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). CNG vehicles, electric vehicles and designated emergency or essential-service vehicles are exempted. Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be denied fuel, while parking fees have been doubled across the city, except at Delhi Metro-managed facilities.

Political Rallies and Security Measures

On the political front, nearly 10,000 personnel from Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed across central and New Delhi. An INDIA bloc 'Chalo Delhi' rally is underway at Ramlila Maidan with key opposition leaders in attendance, while a BJP counter-march is being held from Hari Nagar Bus Depot towards Tilak Nagar Metro Station. Traffic restrictions and diversions are active in central and west Delhi, affecting routes near Minto Bridge, Connaught Place, Jail Road and Ramlila Maidan.

Official Enforcement and Crowd Management

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Inspector, Delhi Transport Department at Singhu Border Devender Kumar, said officials were turning back vehicles that arrived in violation of the restrictions and that only a few such vehicles had reached the border. "We are turning back any such vehicles that arrive. Five vehicles arrived, and we have sent them back. Very few vehicles are arriving. People were already aware that, effective November 1st, BS4 vehicles, specifically diesel ones, are prohibited. We are turning them around right from this point," he said.

Checks are reinforced using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC), Delhi Traffic Police, and DPCC special enforcement units. Concurrently, Central and New Delhi experienced heavy security deployment due to political events. Security surrounds the Congress-led INDIA bloc 'Chalo Delhi' rally at Ramlila Maidan and a simultaneous BJP counter-march in West Delhi. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed across Central and New Delhi to manage the two political events.

More than 4,000 personnel have been stationed around Ramlila Maidan, along the route from Minto Bridge to the rally venue and in surrounding areas. Heavy security arrangements and multi-layered barricading have also been put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Bhagwan Das Road and areas near the Supreme Court and Election Commission of India office. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in sensitive areas to prevent large unauthorised gatherings. Security agencies are also using CCTV cameras, AI-enabled facial recognition systems and drones to monitor crowd movement.

The INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' rally at Ramlila Maidan is scheduled to begin at 11 am, with MPs assembling at the Constitution Club before proceeding towards the rally venue from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction at noon. (ANI)