A Delhi hospital has successfully performed its second bilateral hand transplant on a young mother who lost her hands in an accident. The complex 12-hour surgery was enabled by a donation from the family of a brain-dead patient.

The Department of Plastic, Cosmetic and Hand Microsurgery at Private Hospital has successfully performed its second bilateral hand transplant on a young mother of two who had lost both her hands in a chaff-cutting machine accident. The complex 12-hour surgery marks another major milestone in advanced reconstructive microsurgery at the hospital.

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The patient had been on the transplant waiting list following the accident that left her completely dependent on others for daily activities. A suitable donor was identified after the family of a brain-dead patient consented to donate the upper limbs, enabling the life-changing transplant.

The Intricate Procedure

The highly intricate procedure involved transplantation of both donor upper limbs, with the right side performed at the supracondylar level and the left at the distal forearm level. The surgery required meticulous sequential repair of bones, tendons, arteries, veins, and major nerve groups under high magnification.

Expert Commentary on the Milestone

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Mahesh Mangal said, "This successful bilateral hand transplant is a matter of immense pride for the department and the hospital. Such procedures represent the pinnacle of reconstructive microsurgery and offer a second life to patients who have lost both limbs and independence."

Dr Anubhav Gupta said, "Bilateral hand transplantation is not merely a surgery but a carefully orchestrated sequence where every minute is critical for graft survival. Our goal was not just to restore anatomy, but to help the patient regain dignity and functionality."

Highlighting the technical precision involved, Dr Bheem Nanda said, "Maintaining tissue viability during prolonged ischemia and ensuring stable skeletal fixation before vascular reperfusion are among the most crucial steps in the procedure."

Dr Nikhil Jhunjhunwala added, "Postoperative care, including immunosuppression, rehabilitation, and physiotherapy, will be vital in determining long-term functional recovery."

A Multidisciplinary Achievement

The hospital stated that the transplant was made possible through a multidisciplinary team approach involving specialists from Plastic Surgery, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesia, Nephrology, Neurology, Psychiatry, Pathology, Genetics, Physiotherapy, Intensive Care, and Hospital Administration.

A Generous Gift of Life

The hospital also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the donor and the donor's family for their extraordinary act of generosity, noting that their selfless decision has given the patient renewed hope and a new lease of life. (ANI)