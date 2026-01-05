In Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, a gym owner and his family were attacked in public after a dispute with the gym’s caretaker. CCTV footage shows the owner beaten, his wife allegedly molested, and their son stripped and assaulted during the January 2 incident.

A disturbing incident in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar has sparked widespread outrage after a gym owner and his family were brutally assaulted in public, with CCTV footage capturing the horrifying episode. The attack took place on January 2 and reportedly stemmed from a dispute linked to the operation of a gym in a residential building.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

According to police, the victim, who runs a gym in the basement of his house, went downstairs with his wife to check a water leakage issue when they were confronted by the gym’s caretaker and several associates. The situation quickly turned violent. The men allegedly thrashed the gym owner mercilessly, punching and kicking him in full public view.

During the assault, the attackers allegedly molested the victim’s wife, pulling her hair and manhandling her as she tried to intervene. When the couple’s teenage son rushed to help his parents, the attackers dragged him outside, stripped him naked and beat him brutally on the street. The boy reportedly suffered head injuries and dental damage, while his father sustained multiple injuries.

The shocking assault was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, and the footage later surfaced online, triggering public anger and renewed concerns over safety and law enforcement in the national capital. Residents expressed alarm over the brazenness of the attack and the apparent lack of fear among the assailants.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections related to assault, molestation and criminal intimidation. One accused, identified as the gym caretaker, has been arrested, while several others involved in the attack are currently absconding. Police teams are conducting raids to trace the remaining suspects.

Authorities have assured strict action against all those responsible, stating that the investigation is ongoing. The case has once again highlighted the growing concern over violent disputes in residential areas and the urgent need for effective policing and swift justice.