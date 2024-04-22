Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy

    A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud ordered Sion Hospital to constitute a team to conduct the medical termination of the pregnancy. After the Bombay High Court declined to allow a plea for the victim's medical termination of pregnancy, the rape survivor's mother approached the Supreme Court in the matter.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday ordered immediate medical termination of 28-week pregnancy of a 14-year-old rape victim. It also set aside a Bombay High Court order which refused to allow medical termination of the girl's pregnancy and ruled that every hour was crucial for the girl.

    A court led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud overturned a Bombay High Court ruling, observing that the medical board in Sion has expressed a clear opinion that the minor's physical and mental health may be negatively impacted by the pregnancy's continuance.

    The bench said that although there is some risk involved, the board has stated that there is no greater risk associated with carrying out the termination than there is with full delivery. The bench stated that the medical termination of a youngster has been sought to be handled by the Dean of Sion Hospital.

    Scheduled as the first item on Monday’s docket, the case was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala, according to the apex court’s website.

    Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, termination of pregnancy is permissible up to 24 weeks for married women and for those in special categories, including rape survivors and other vulnerable groups such as the differently-abled and minors.

