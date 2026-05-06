Delhi HC has denied bail to a self-styled faith healer accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019 under the pretext of spiritual treatment. HC said allegations are serious and trial is at an advanced stage. It noted the accused misused the family’s trust and the girl’s vulnerability. The trial court has been asked to speed up proceedings.

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a self-proclaimed faith healer accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl. The accused had claimed to be a maulvi and a spiritual healer. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed the bail request, saying the seriousness of the allegations and the evidence on record did not support granting relief at this stage.

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Case dates back to 2019

The case began in 2019 when the 17-year-old girl was unwell. Her family believed she was under the influence of an evil spirit or “jinn” and took her to the accused for treatment, according to news agency PTI. Later, the accused visited the girl’s home and reportedly told the family that he needed to treat her alone.

Allegations of assault during ‘treatment’

According to the complaint, the accused told the girl that the supposed spirit could only leave her body through inappropriate acts. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her under this false claim.

The incident led to a police case being registered against him.

Charges under serious laws

An FIR was filed under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, which deals with penetrative sexual assault on minors.

These are serious charges, especially as they involve a minor and abuse of trust.

Court observations on trust and vulnerability

In its order dated April 29, the court said there was enough material to show that the accused may have taken advantage of the girl’s weak physical and mental condition.

The court noted that the family trusted him for spiritual healing, but he allegedly misused that trust.

It said the girl was vulnerable due to her illness, and both she and her family believed he could help her.

Trial stage also considered

The court also pointed out that the trial is already at an advanced stage. It said that as per guidance from the Supreme Court, bail is usually not granted in rape cases once the trial has started and witnesses are being examined.

Because of this, the court found no valid reason to release the accused at this point.

The accused has been in custody for more than six years. Taking this into account, the High Court directed the trial court to speed up the case and complete the trial as soon as possible.

The court made it clear that the accused’s claims about the reliability of the survivor’s statements would be examined during the trial. At this stage, the focus is on the evidence already available.

The bail plea was therefore rejected.

(With agency inputs)