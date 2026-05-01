Delhi Transport Corporation has launched the 'Jaldoot' initiative to provide free drinking water to passengers at 23 bus terminals and in 3000 buses amid the heatwave, said Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

In line with the Delhi Heatwave Action Plan and in compliance with the directions of the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, Delhi Transport Corporation has undertaken special measures to safeguard the health and convenience of passengers during the ongoing heatwave conditions in the National Capital.

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According to a press release, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "Ensuring passenger welfare during extreme weather conditions is our top priority. Through the 'Jaldoot' initiative, we are making every effort to provide immediate relief and essential support to commuters across Delhi. I urge all citizens to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions during the heatwave."

'Jaldoot' Initiative Strengthened to Combat Heat

As part of these efforts, DTC has deployed 'Jaldoots' at 23 major bus terminals across Delhi to provide free drinking water to passengers and commuters. The initiative is aimed at offering immediate relief to the general public, particularly daily commuters who are most vulnerable to extreme heat conditions.

The 'Jaldoot' initiative, first launched last year under the direction of Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, had received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public. The proactive intervention had provided significant relief to citizens during peak summer conditions, reinforcing the Government's commitment to responsive and citizen-centric governance.

Building on that success, the initiative has been further strengthened this year to expand its outreach and impact, the release stated. Further strengthening this effort, arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of free drinking water in approximately 3000 DTC buses operating across the city. This step significantly expands access to hydration for passengers throughout their journey.

AIIMS Doctor on Heatwave Impact on Children

Meanwhile, amid rising temperatures, Dr. Sheffali Gulati, Professor of Paediatrics at AIIMS Delhi, cautioned that children are especially vulnerable to heatwave-related health risks and need close care, adequate hydration, and protection from outdoor exposure to prevent complications.

On heatwave impact, Dr Sheffali Gulati told ANI, "Children are more vulnerable. We should ensure that they have good hydration. So give them small portions of fluids frequently, which are not heavy in sugar. They should prevent any outdoor activities. If a child has epilepsy, they may have more seizures during this time. Children with underlying problems can face aggravation, so they have to be particularly careful. Infants will be very much important to see because they cannot manifest their thirst, so they have to be given fluids around the clock and kept in a cool environment."

Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department, "Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana during 02nd -05th May; West Rajasthan on 29th and during 02nd -05th May; East Rajasthan during 29th April 05th May." (ANI)