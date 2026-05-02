Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has reiterated the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, mandating a 1-4 PM rest for labourers. The plan includes deploying cooling infrastructure, preparing hospitals, and ensuring stable power supply amid record-breaking heat.

With peak summer temperatures intensifying, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, mandating a strict hiatus for outdoor labour and deploying a massive multi-departmental cooling infrastructure across the capital.

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The Chief Minister issued a stern directive on Saturday, making it clear that the health of citizens and the stability of the power grid are the government's top priorities as the city braces for record-breaking heat. Central to the 2026 plan is a mandatory rest period for all labourers. All workers, across both private and public sectors, must be given a break from 1 PM to 4 PM to avoid the most dangerous UV exposure.

Public Hydration and Safety Measures

DTC buses and shelters are being equipped with drinking water and ORS. Water Volunteers are now stationed at bus stops to provide immediate hydration to commuters. Volunteers are distributing caps and cotton mufflers in public spaces to help residents shield themselves from direct sunlight.

"As per government directions, all workers--whether in the private or public sector--must be given rest from 1 PM to 4 PM. Arrangements for drinking water have been made for passengers in DTC buses. Water volunteers are being deployed at bus shelters to provide water and ORS," Rekha Gupta said in a video released by CMO.

"Hospitals are fully equipped with the necessary medicines and treatment for heat wave-related illnesses. Cooling areas are also being set up within hospitals. Schools have already made arrangements for drinking water and ORS for children," she added. She further said that volunteers are distributing caps and cotton mufflers at various locations to help people protect themselves from the heat.

Expanding Protection to Animals and Children

The actions are part of the Heat Wave Action Plan rolled out by the Delhi government on April 26 to ensure the health of citizens in the summer. In the directive, the Chief Minister asked departments, particularly DDA, the Education Department and the Delhi Jal Board, to ensure water and shade not just for people but also for animals and birds. Water containers for birds and dedicated water points for stray animals are being installed across parks, bus depots and school campuses.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), to protect school children, the government may administer an ORS solution before they leave school, if required, to reduce the risk of dehydration during their commute.

Infrastructure Upgrades to Combat Heat

For construction workers, strict measures will be enforced during peak heat hours. Delhi is also moving towards a 'Cool Roof Policy 2026'. Reflective coating has already been applied over nearly 28,674 sq ft at the Kashmere Gate ISBT, helping reduce indoor temperatures. To further combat heat, high-pressure misting systems will be installed at bus stops, while anti-smog guns will be used to cool densely built-up areas.

Healthcare System on High Alert

The Health Department has placed over 339 health centres across all 13 districts on alert. More than 30 hospitals have set up dedicated five-bed 'cool rooms' for heatwave patients. Residents can seek help through the 24x7 helpline numbers 1077, 1070 or 112. Additionally, 39 Quick Response Teams and trained ASHA workers are on standby. Arrangements for cold drinking water and ORS will be made at busy public locations, including bus stops and terminals.

Ensuring Power Grid Stability

Reiterating the government's firm commitment regarding power supply, Chief Minister Gupta stated that electricity demand in the capital could set a new record during the summer season this year. It is estimated that Delhi's peak power demand will exceed the 9,000 MW mark this season, a figure significantly higher than last year's maximum demand of 8,442 MW. In light of this massive demand, we have issued strict directives to the power distribution companies, making it clear that any cuts in supply will not be tolerated. (ANI)