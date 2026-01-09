The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea challenging the Election Symbols Order, 1968. The court upheld the Election Commission's constitutional power to classify political parties and allot symbols, ruling the distinction is valid and not discriminatory.

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, holding that the Election Commission of India possesses plenary powers under the Constitution to regulate recognition of political parties, and allotment of symbols during elections. The Court ruled that the distinction between "recognised" and "unrecognised" political parties is constitutionally permissible and does not violate Article 14.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Anish Dayal rejected the plea filed by Hind Samrajya Party, which had sought to strike down various provisions of the Symbols Order, including paragraphs 5(2), 6A, 6B and 6C, and had questioned the Election Commission's authority to classify political parties as national or state parties.

ECI's Authority Flows from Constitution, Court Holds

The Court categorically held that the Symbols Order is a "compendium of directions" issued to ensure free and fair elections and flows directly from Article 324 of the Constitution, read with Rules 5 and 10 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

Relying on a long line of Supreme Court precedents, the Bench observed that the Election Commission is constitutionally empowered to regulate recognition of political parties and allotment of election symbols.

Rejecting the petitioner's argument that the Central Government alone could frame rules under Section 169 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Court noted that the Supreme Court has consistently upheld the Election Commission's independent authority to issue directions in electoral matters, including symbol reservation and recognition of parties.

Classification Based on Performance Ruled Valid

The Bench further held that privileges granted to recognised political parties, such as reserved symbols, access to electoral rolls, and other statutory benefits, are based on objective criteria and past electoral performance. Such classification, the Court ruled, constitutes a valid and reasonable distinction and does not amount to hostile discrimination against newly registered or unrecognised political parties.

The Court also reiterated that contesting elections or seeking a particular election symbol is not a fundamental right but a statutory right, subject to conditions prescribed under election law. Merely because a registered political party does not qualify as a recognised state or national party, it cannot claim parity with parties that have met the prescribed benchmarks under the Symbols Order.

Petition Dismissed as Settled Issue

Observing that the issues raised in the petition had already been settled by the Supreme Court in decisions such as Sadiq Ali, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, and the Constitution Bench ruling in Anoop Baranwal, the High Court concluded that the petition was an attempt to reopen or relitigate a settled issue.

Accordingly, the writ petition was dismissed, and the Court declined to grant any injunction restraining the Election Commission or the Union Government from enforcing provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 or the Election Symbols Order, 1968. (ANI)