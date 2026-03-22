Patanjali co-founder Acharya Balkrishna has moved the Delhi High Court, filing a suit against the misuse of his identity via deepfake technology. The suit seeks to protect his personality rights from manipulated digital content creators.

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a commercial suit on Monday filed by Patanjali Ayurved co-founder and Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna seeking protection of his personality rights and action against alleged misuse of his identity through deepfake technology. The matter is listed before Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

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Details of the Lawsuit

The suit has been filed against Ashok Kumar (fictitious name) and other unknown parties for allegedly being involved in creating or circulating manipulated digital content.

Acharya Balkrishna is an Indian businessman, author, and co-founder and Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved. He holds a significant stake in the company and is a close associate of yoga guru Ramdev. Balkrishna was also listed among India's 50 most influential personalities in 2020.

Legal Grounds and Concerns

The suit seeks protection of personality rights, which cover an individual's name, image, voice, and likeness from unauthorised use. It also raises concerns about deepfake content, AI-generated or manipulated media that can falsely portray a person in fabricated scenarios.

The inclusion of "John Doe" defendants indicates that the plaintiff is also seeking action against unknown persons who may be responsible for creating or disseminating such content.

Senior advocate Arvind Nayyar, along with Yagyawalkya Singh, Dr Divya Swamy, and Anubhav Agrawal, may appear for Acharya Balkrishna.

Judicial Scrutiny and Expected Action

The case reflects increasing judicial scrutiny of deepfake technology and its potential misuse, particularly in relation to public figures. Courts are increasingly being approached to address concerns around digital manipulation, privacy, and reputation.

The High Court is expected to examine whether immediate directions are required to prevent the circulation of the alleged content and safeguard Balkrishna's rights. (ANI)