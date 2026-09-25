The Delhi High Court stayed the externment order against Sharafat Sheikh, who is suffering from Stage IV cancer. The court sought a status report from Delhi Police after his counsel argued it would be difficult for him to leave Delhi for treatment.

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the externment order issued against Sharafat Sheikh and sought a status report from Delhi Police on his plea challenging the order issued in June 2026. Justice Sanjeev Narula stayed the externment order until the next date of hearing and sought a response from Delhi Police. The matter has been listed for further hearing in November.

Plea on Medical Grounds

During the hearing, Sheikh's counsel, advocate Hemant Gulati, submitted that his client is suffering from Stage IV cancer and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Saket. Counsel submitted that it would be difficult for Sheikh to leave Delhi in view of his medical condition. The counsel also submitted that three of the six months covered by the externment order had already elapsed. The court, after taking note of the submissions, granted interim relief and ordered that the externment order remain stayed until the next date of hearing.

Background of Related Cases

Advocate Ritwik appeared for Delhi Police. Gulati further submitted that Sheikh had been granted anticipatory bail in the MCOCA-related case in view of his medical condition. According to the submissions made before the court, there are no other pending cases against him apart from the case registered at Delhi Cantt Police Station in which MCOCA provisions have been invoked. The High Court has also sought a status report concerning Sheikh's regular bail application. Sheikh had earlier been booked in several cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. His counsel submitted before the High Court that he had been acquitted in those cases. In an earlier order dated September 3, the High Court had recorded that Sheikh had been diagnosed with metastatic Stage IV gallbladder adenocarcinoma and was undergoing chemotherapy. The court had also recorded the State's submission that he would not be arrested in connection with the Delhi Cantt FIR until the next hearing, subject to his joining and cooperating with the investigation. The latest order concerns the challenge to the externment proceedings, while the court is also examining the status of the related criminal proceedings and bail application.