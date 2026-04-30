Delhi HC issued a notice to the Delhi Govt on a contempt plea over its failure to supply textbooks. The court questioned the delay, prompting the govt to assure supply before summer vacation. The plea alleges wilful disobedience of court orders.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice on a contempt petition filed by Social Jurist alleging non-compliance with earlier court directions on the timely supply of textbooks to students in government schools.

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Justice Sachin Datta pulled up the Delhi Government over the lapse affecting lakhs of children and questioned the delay in distribution. On instructions, the Standing Counsel submitted that textbooks would be supplied to all students before the commencement of summer vacation. Recording the submission, the Court bound the respondent to the assurance and directed the filing of a status report and reply. The matter is next listed on September 30.

Details of the Contempt Plea

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Ashok Agarwal submitted that despite undertakings given before the Court, students of Classes I to VIII have not received textbooks even after the start of the 2026-27 academic session, impacting their studies. The contempt plea alleges wilful disobedience of earlier directions issued by the Delhi High Court in a public interest litigation concerning the supply of textbooks to nearly 10 lakh students in Classes I to VIII.

Filed under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, read with Article 215 of the Constitution, the petition seeks action against the Secretary (Education), GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi). According to the plea, despite assurances recorded in April 2024 and directions issued in July 2024 mandating the timely procurement and distribution of books and learning materials, students have been left without textbooks weeks into the academic session that began on April 1.

The petitioner has argued that the delay has disrupted foundational learning and widened disparities between government and private school students, especially as schools are set to close for summer vacation on May 9. It is further contended that students are being forced to rely on outdated or shared materials, undermining their rights under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and Article 21-A of the Constitution. (ANI)